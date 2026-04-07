Influencer Naomi Neo Reports Groping Incident at Aperia Mall Flea Market, Police Investigating

Local influencer Naomi Neo has filed a police report alleging she was groped at a flea market in Aperia Mall. The incident occurred on Saturday, April 4th, while she was working at her vendor booth. Police confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. The influencer shared details of the incident on social media before deleting the post. The incident has raised questions about public safety and personal boundaries.

Local influencer Naomi Neo has reported being groped at a flea market held at Aperia Mall , prompting a police investigation. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, April 4th, saw the content creator allegedly touched inappropriately while she was working at her vendor booth. According to a now-removed Instagram post by the 30-year-old influencer, the individual responsible lingered near her booth before committing the act and fleeing the scene.

Friends who witnessed the incident pursued and apprehended the alleged perpetrator, subsequently filing a police report. Neo, reflecting on the event, expressed her initial consideration of letting the matter go, attributing the individual's behavior to being a fan. However, she ultimately decided to pursue the case, citing concerns about the potential for the behavior to be repeated and the importance of setting boundaries. The influencer emphasized the significance of not normalizing such actions, particularly in light of the presence of other individuals, especially girls, at the venue. She shared that she was shaken by the incident and that she had been eagerly anticipating the flea market as it had been two years since she had participated in such an event. The flea market, which reportedly ran from 12 pm to 7 pm, involved Neo selling clothing and bags, with a portion of the proceeds designated for charitable donations. This made the experience more important for Neo. Neo's decision to report the incident underscores a broader conversation about respecting personal boundaries and recognizing that fandom doesn't excuse inappropriate behavior. The police confirmed that a report was lodged, and investigations are currently underway. The incident has sparked discussions around the importance of safety and security at public events and the need for individuals to feel empowered to report such occurrences. Neo's actions and her decision to speak out against the incident highlight the ongoing dialogue around respecting personal space and addressing inappropriate behavior. The incident also brings attention to the need for a safe environment for all, especially for female influencers or vendors. Neo noted in her post that support from fans should not be an excuse to cross boundaries. She also added that she was disheartened by the event, and hoped that such behaviour will not be normalised. The response from the influencer shows the increasing importance of setting boundaries for the safety of everyone. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for everyone to respect boundaries and personal space





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Naomi Neo Groping Aperia Mall Flea Market Police Investigation Assault Social Media Personal Boundaries

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