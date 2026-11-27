Iceland Euro 2016 squad member Ingvar Jonsson has died at age 37 following a cancer diagnosis. His former club Vikingur confirmed his passing in Reykjavik on November 25.

Ingvar Jonsson, the former Iceland national team goalkeeper known for his role in the squad that defeated England at Euro 2016, has died at the age of 37. His former club, Vikingur, officially announced his passing on November 26. The statement confirmed that Jonsson passed away on Wednesday, November 25, surrounded by his loved ones in Iceland.

Vikingur Confirms Passing of Goalkeeper

Vikingur released a solemn statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss of their former teammate and friend. The club emphasized that Jonsson died in the arms of his loved ones, though they did not disclose the specific cause of death. Despite the lack of immediate details regarding the cause, reports indicate that Jonsson had been diagnosed with cancer in 2026.

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Unsung Hero Of Euro 2016 Upset

Jonsson was a key member of the Iceland squad that achieved one of the greatest upsets in European Championship history by eliminating England in the round of 16. Although he did not play in the tournament and served as an unused substitute, his presence was integral to the team's historic run to the quarter-finals. This achievement remains a defining moment in Icelandic sports history.

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UEFA And Football Community Mourn

The European football governing body UEFA joined the outpouring of grief on social media platform X. They extended their deepest condolences to Jonsson's family, friends, and former teammates. The message from UEFA highlighted the collective sadness felt across the football world as they remembered the young goalkeeper and his contributions to the sport.

End Of An Era For Icelandic Football

The death of Ingvar Jonsson marks a significant loss for the Icelandic football community and his legacy as part of a legendary generation. Vikingur and UEFA's official statements underscore the respect held for Jonsson both as a player and a person. His story from the Euro 2016 squad will continue to be remembered as a symbol of national pride and athletic achievement.