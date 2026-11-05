Injured Survivor of Tampines Fatal Crash Seeks Psychiatric Help, MP Updates

Baey Yam Keng provides an update on the survivor of the fatal Tampines Avenue 12 crash, noting she requires psychiatric care for trauma, while highlighting the legal charges against the Audi driver and the ongoing support for the victims' families.

In the wake of a tragic and fatal road accident that occurred along Tampines Avenue 12, a significant update has been released by Baey Yam Keng, the Mayor of the North East District and the Member of Parliament for the Tampines Boulevard ward within the Tampines Group Representation Constituency.

Fatal Crash Involving Blue Audi

The incident, which took place shortly after 10:30 pm on October 29, involved a high-speed collision that resulted in severe loss of life and serious distress for the survivors. According to the details provided, a blue Audi vehicle drove through a road divider and subsequently crashed into another car and a motorcycle. The aftermath of this accident was devastating for the victims involved. The motorcyclist and his wife, who was pregnant at the time, were both killed in the impact.

Also read Tampines MP Visits Crash Survivor Mira; Driver Faces Nine Charges in Fatal Accident

The couple, both twenty-four years of age, left behind a young son who was only six years old. This loss has left a void in the community and highlights the suddenness with which such tragedies can unfold, affecting not just the immediate family but also the wider social circle of the individuals involved. The driver of the Audi, a thirty-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and has been handed a total of nine charges related to the incident.

These charges include dangerous driving causing death and injury, as well as additional offenses for using a vehicle that had been deregistered and was fitted with a false license plate. Furthermore, the driver was charged with operating the vehicle without a valid license. Baey Yam Keng shared on social media that he, together with other grassroots leaders, visited Mira, the twenty-five-year-old woman who was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash.

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Driver Mira Seeks Psychiatric Support

Mira did not suffer any serious physical injuries, but the MP reported that she is currently seeking psychiatric treatment to cope with the trauma she experienced during the accident. The emotional toll of witnessing such a fatal event is significant, and the need for mental health support is a critical aspect of the recovery process for the survivors. The accident also caused considerable material damage, particularly to Mira's family.

The vehicle she was driving, which belonged to her father, was badly damaged in the mishap and had to be scrapped. This loss has created additional challenges for Mira's family because the vehicle was essential for her father's work, as he requires it to drive to Jurong Island for his employment.

Recognizing the multifaceted difficulties faced by Mira and her family, Mr. Baey stated that he spoke with them regarding the help they need, which includes accessing legal advice and navigating insurance claims. He expressed hope that their referrals would provide the necessary assistance soon and wished Mira a smooth and speedy recovery. His thoughts were also with the family of the couple who tragically lost their lives.

MP Seeks Road Safety Measures

Additionally, the MP has requested a meeting with relevant agencies to discuss possible measures that could be implemented along Tampines Avenue 12 to prevent similar mishaps in the future, aiming to improve road safety in the area.