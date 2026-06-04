Insect‑Powered Waste Recycling Takes Off in Tuas

Ento Industries uses black soldier fly larvae to convert Singapore food waste into animal feed and fertiliser, boosting recycling rates and supporting a circular economy.

Published May 06 2026 at 05:00 in a modest building in Tuas a steady low buzz fills the air. The sound signals a hive of activity at Ento Industries where adult black soldier flies spend the last five to eight days of their lives focused on mating and laying eggs.

Their offspring will soon replace the millions of larvae that are already busy consuming food waste in rows of trays that stretch across the neighbouring warehouse. To those unfamiliar the sight can be unsettling but to Nathaniel Phua the 36 year old founder and chief executive it represents the future of organic waste management. He explains that the insects are the engine that turns waste into useful resources.

Food waste accounted for roughly twelve per cent of Singapores total waste in 2024 amounting to about seven hundred eighty four thousand tonnes, yet only eighteen per cent was recycled while the rest was incinerated. At Entos nine thousand square foot facility one of the largest of its kind in Singapore, armies of black soldier fly larvae are quietly increasing the recycling rate and supporting a circular economy.

The life cycle begins when female flies deposit clusters of hundreds of eggs in a substrate placed near a food source. Within four to five days the eggs hatch and the larvae emerge hungry enough to consume up to twice their own weight each day. After a short nursery period the five day old larvae are moved into an automated feeding system.

Production specialist Cheah Poh Hui activates the system on April 20 and the larvae are fed three times over a cycle of five to seven days. Each one metre square tray holds around sixty thousand larvae which together devour roughly fifty kilograms of food waste sourced from commercial kitchens, hotels, hospitals and food manufacturers.

The waste - banana peels, vegetable scraps and bread - is first ground, mixed with beneficial microbes and left to ferment in airtight barrels for one to three days before being turned into a feeding substrate. The automated line then sorts the larvae by size, separates them from their droppings known as frass and selects the top five per cent of the most active specimens to become the breeding stock.

These selected larvae cease feeding for seven to ten days, darken as they enter the pre‑pupal stage and are transferred to the breeding room. During the ten to fourteen day pupal stage the insects undergo metamorphosis and emerge as adult black soldier flies. The adults live only five to eight days, have no functional mouthparts and do not eat, relying on the fat reserves built up as larvae.

Their sole purpose is to mate and lay eggs, and despite a wasp‑like appearance they do not sting or bite. Ninety five per cent of the larvae that are not chosen for breeding are harvested as protein rich animal feed marketed under the brand EcoGrub and used for fish, poultry and companion animals. The frass is sieved, composted for two months and sold as a fertiliser enriched with chitin, a natural polymer that boosts plant defences against pests.

Entos operation showcases how insects can be integrated into waste management, creating valuable feed and fertiliser while dramatically reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill or incineration





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Black Soldier Fly Food Waste Recycling Circular Economy Animal Feed Sustainable Agriculture

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