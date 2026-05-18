Inter IKEA Laying Off 850 Workers in Cost-Cutting Drive Amid Declining Sales and Efficiency Efforts

Inter IKEA, which franchises the Swedish budget home furniture brand in 63 countries, is laying off 850 workers in a cost-cutting drive as consumer demand falls and the company works to become more efficient and bring down prices. The layoffs include 300 job cuts in Sweden, home to one of Inter IKEA's main hubs in Almhult, where IKEA was founded in 1943.

A worker walks past a logo of IKEA on the facade of an IKEA store in Barcelona, Spain on April 26, 2024. Inter IKEA, which franchises the Swedish budget home furniture brand in 63 countries, is laying off 850 workers in a cost-cutting drive as consumer demand falls and the blue big-box retailer works to become more efficient and bring down prices.

The vast company manages the sourcing of IKEA products from factories around the world and supplies 13 franchisees operating Ikea stores. It has been squeezed by rising costs and US tariffs, and is in the midst of a strategic shift from big suburban warehouse stores to more smaller city-centre locations as it tries to draw shoppers back in.

Both Inter IKEA and its biggest franchisee Ingka Group, which owns most IKEA outlets worldwide, changed CEOs late last year after IKEA reported its second consecutive year of declining sales. The 850 affected roles include 300 job cuts in Sweden, home to one of Inter Ikea's main hubs in Almhult, where Ikea was founded in 1943





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Inter IKEA IKEA Layoffs Cost-Cutting Consumer Demand Efficiency Prices Strategic Shift Job Cuts Sweden Almhult

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