Lionel Messi and Inter Miami suffer a heavy 3-0 defeat to Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup Playoffs, handing the visitors a crucial first-leg advantage.

Inter Miami CF suffered a devastating 3-0 defeat against Columbus Crew on Nov 21, dealing a significant blow to their bid for back-to-back MLS Cup titles. The loss occurred during the first round of the best-of-three playoff series at Miami's Nu Stadium, leaving the home team trailing in the stakes. Lionel Messi and his teammates failed to secure any ground against a disciplined and lethal Columbus side that controlled the match from start to finish.

Columbus Crew Dominates First Leg

Columbus Crew, seeded seventh and serving as the 2023 champions, took a commanding lead with two goals from Chile international Gonzalo Tapia and a second-half strike from Taha Habroune. Tapia opened the scoring by converting an early penalty after being fouled by Miami goalkeeper Dayne St Clair. He later doubled the advantage in the 58th minute, capitalizing on defensive errors by Yannick Bright to finish through on goal. Habroune added the third goal in the 52nd minute, coolly slotting the ball past St Clair following a swift counter-attack.

Also read Ex-SQ cabin crew member's life changed because a business class passenger made her an offer she couldn't refuse

Red Card Changes Game Dynamics

Miami's task became nearly impossible in the 36th minute when defender Gonzalo Lujan was sent off for receiving a second yellow card. The dismissal came after a reckless late challenge on Crew's Stephen Moreira, reducing Inter Miami to ten men and disrupting their defensive structure. The numerical disadvantage allowed Columbus to dictate the tempo and create numerous scoring opportunities, while Miami struggled to maintain possession or mount any sustained offensive pressure.

Messi Struggles Under Intense Pressure

Lionel Messi, who has been a pivotal figure for Inter Miami, faced a hostile environment and limited influence throughout the 90 minutes. Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made several crucial saves, including a notable diving effort to deny Messi a trademark free-kick attempt. Messi also faced scrutiny for his conduct, narrowly escaping a red card at half-time when he appeared to direct a throw-in at point-blank range toward Tapia's face amidst mounting frustrations from the home crowd.

Advertisement

Coach Gonzalez Acknowledges Team Shortcomings

Inter Miami head coach Kily Gonzalez openly criticized his team's performance, admitting that they effectively created chances for their opponents. He stated that nothing went right for Miami and emphasized the need to learn from the error to avoid elimination in the next game. Gonzalez framed the upcoming match in Ohio as a definitive test of character for his squad, acknowledging that failure to win the second leg will end their title defense.

Key Dates and Series Implications

The series shifts to Ohio for the second leg on Nov 27, where Columbus Crew can clinch the series victory with a single win. The visitors enter the matchup with high confidence, having dismantled Miami's defense and capitalizing on their numerical superiority. Inter Miami must now produce a transformed performance to stay alive in the playoffs and salvage their championship aspirations in the final match of this first-round encounter.