International Criminal Court Accuses Filipino Senator of Murder, Drug War Enforcer Sprinting for Trial in Netherlands

The International Criminal Court (ICC) last week unsealed an arrest warrant against Filipino senator Ronald Dela Rosa, accusing him, along with other co-perpetrators of the former drug war enforcer and President Rodrigo Duterte, of the crime against humanity of murder. The Philippines demanded the country's supreme court allow it to arrest Dela Rosa for trial in an international tribunal, stating that the warrant was illegal since the Philippines pulled out in 2019 from the treaty that created the tribunal. He has accused the ICC warrant as being illegal and stated that the Philippines withdrew from the treaty.

The International Criminal Court ( ICC ) last week unsealed an arrest warrant against Filipino senator Ronald Dela Rosa , accusing him of the crime against humanity of murder along with other co-perpetrators of President Rodrigo Duterte's former drug war enforcer .

The Philippines demanded the country's supreme court allow it to arrest Dela Rosa for trial in an international tribunal. Dela Rosa sought refuge in the Senate building after the warrant was unsealed, and his current whereabouts remain unknown after he left the building on Thursday. The campaign against drugs led by Duterte, who is being detained in the Netherlands, resulted in the deaths of thousands of drug users and low-level narcotics peddlers





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International Criminal Court ICC Philippine Senator Ronald Dela Rosa Drug War Enforcer Arrest Warrant Murder Crime Against Humanity

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