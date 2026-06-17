Intoxicated Man Lays on Singapore Road, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Mischief

An intoxicated man blocked traffic on Admiralty West Road by lying on the road in the early hours of June 14. Viral footage captured the incident and online speculation about his background and mental state. Police arrested the man for public intoxication and are investigating mischief charges. The case highlights concerns over public safety and responses to intoxicated individuals. The news roundup also covers a severe road incident involving a trapped pedestrian and a crackdown on illegal World Cup betting.

Singapore Police confirmed an incident where an intoxicated man lay on Admiralty West Road , blocking traffic in the early hours of June 14. A viral video shows the man, wearing a dark shirt, first attempting to open a lorry driver's door before lying down on the almost empty road.

A car, motorcycle, and cyclist were present and observed the situation. The man was arrested for public intoxication and is under investigation for suspected mischief. Online commentary speculated about the man's background, with some suggesting he was a foreign worker facing personal pressures or suicidal ideation, while others raised the possibility of mental health issues. Police stated they received a request for assistance but reported no help was needed.

The incident draws attention to public safety and the handling of intoxicated individuals in Singapore. In a separate road incident, a 65-year-old jewellery designer suffered severe injuries when a taxi allegedly moved off while she was exiting, trapping her foot under a wheel for nearly 30 minutes; rescue personnel used hydraulic equipment to free her. Authorities confirmed receiving a report.

Additionally, Singapore is intensifying enforcement against illegal World Cup betting for FIFA 2026, with repeat offenders facing up to $700,000 in fines and 10 years imprisonment, alongside a new public campaign. In another case, two couples from Johor Bahru-sisters and their husbands-were arrested after videos showed them verbally and physically abusing a domestic helper





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Intoxicated Man Admiralty West Road Public Intoxication Mischief Viral Video Singapore Police Road Safety Illegal Betting World Cup 2026 Domestic Helper Abuse

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