Investigation into Singapore LRT Safety Measures After Fatal Incident

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is investigating their safety measures and incident response processes after a fatal incident involving a 68-year-old man falling in front of an oncoming train at a LRT station. The incident occurred at Segar station on the Bukit Panjang LRT line. The investigation will focus on understanding the adequacy and appropriateness of safety measures and incident response processes to improve commuter safety in the future.

A 68-year-old man fell in front of an oncoming train. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is investigating their safety measures and incident response processes after the incident to improve commuter safety.

Unlike MRT stations, LRT stations do not have platform screen doors. Screen doors cannot be installed at unmanned LRT stations due to physical limitations. LTA and rail operators have explored new technology solutions and adopted systems using artificial intelligence and video analytics to raise alerts when persons move past the fixed barriers and enter LRT tracks





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