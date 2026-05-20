Investigation reveals cause of fatal turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight

Investigators have determined that the fatal turbulence incident on a Singapore Airlines flight was caused by rapidly developing convective clouds and thunderstorms. The plane encountered severe turbulence, possibly due to the failure of the weather radar to detect the clouds.

Investigators have found that turbulent air encountered by a Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane in 2023 was caused by rapidly developing clouds and thunderstorms, not by clear-air turbulence as initially believed.

The aircraft likely passed over such clouds, experiencing moderate to severe turbulence. It was associated with rapidly growing convective clouds that caused updrafts and downdrafts. The plane's weather radar may have failed to detect the clouds before the incident. Further, the rapid and extreme changes in gravitational force were enough to send passengers airborne





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Singapore Airlines Turbulence Convective Clouds Clear-Air Turbulence Weather Radar Flight Data Recorder Plane's Radar

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