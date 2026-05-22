Investor Confidence in the 'Doping Olympics'?

The inaugural Enhanced Games, a controversial event that allows athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs in an attempt to surpass records set under traditional anti-doping rules, is attracting investor interest despite safety concerns and tight regulations in some countries. The event is positioning itself in the 'enhancement economy', a growing space focused on biohacking and optimising human performance.

The inaugural Enhanced Games , set to take place this Sunday in Las Vegas, is a controversial event that critics have labelled the ' Doping Olympics '. The event allows athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs in an attempt to surpass records set under traditional anti-doping rules .

The Enhanced Games are being marketed as a challenge to long-standing sporting restrictions and are positioning themselves in the 'enhancement economy', a growing space focused on biohacking and optimising human performance. The event is attracting investor interest despite safety concerns and tight regulations in some countries. The World Anti-Doping Agency has condemned the Enhanced Games as 'dangerous and irresponsible', while medical experts warn that performance-enhancing substances can pose serious health risks when used without clinical supervision.

The ethics of these products are being debated, with 'informed consent' being the key line. The Enhanced Group, which operates the Enhanced Games, has surged more than 20 per cent following its market debut but has since fallen nearly 50 per cent. The transparency of the Enhanced Games remains unclear, with key details about its finances and medical safeguards remaining unclear





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