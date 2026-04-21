IPB University Suspends 16 Students Over Sexual Harassment Chat Scandal

IPB University has suspended 16 engineering students after a leaked group chat revealed the systematic sexual harassment and objectification of female classmates, highlighting a broader crisis of campus safety in Indonesia.

IPB University, a prestigious institution in Bogor, Indonesia, recently took decisive action by suspending 16 students following a disturbing revelation regarding sexual harassment within its engineering and technology faculty. The incident, which purportedly transpired in 2024, only gained public attention following a surge in similar reports across other high-profile Indonesian universities, including the University of Indonesia and the Bandung Institute of Technology.

The case became a focal point after screenshots of a private digital chat group were shared on the social media platform X. These messages exposed a toxic culture where students engaged in the objectification and sexualization of female peers. The group chat reportedly required new members to rate women based on their perceived sexual attractiveness, using demeaning slang to evaluate their bodies. Furthermore, the chat logs hinted at a systemic attempt to intimidate victims and silence dissent through academic threats, with perpetrators often dismissing their abhorrent behavior as mere internal jokes. The discovery of these messages prompted an immediate outcry, leading to a formal report filed with university authorities on April 14. Slamet Budijanto, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, confirmed that a joint investigation team, including campus security, was quickly assembled to review the evidence. By April 17, the university had officially sanctioned the 16 identified students with a one-semester suspension. Dean Budijanto emphasized that this punitive measure serves as a strict deterrent, aiming to signal clearly that the institution maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual violence. He noted that the investigation process was thorough, involving direct interviews with those involved to ensure that the sanctions were commensurate with the severity of the misconduct identified in the digital communications. Beyond the disciplinary actions, the university administration has pledged to prioritize the mental health and academic integrity of the victims involved. Alfian Helmi, Director of Cooperation, Communication, and Marketing at IPB, stated that the institution is committed to restoring the rights of the victims while providing necessary psychological support and protection from potential social stigma or further intimidation. Muhammad Abdan Rofi, the President of the Student Executive Board, acknowledged that the case had been previously mishandled through informal mediation by senior students in 2024, a fact that allowed the toxic environment to fester. This recent escalation has forced a broader conversation regarding the safety of women on university campuses throughout Indonesia. As the institution continues to manage the fallout and support the affected parties, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for robust, formal reporting mechanisms that bypass unofficial student-led mediation, ensuring that survivors are protected by clear legal and institutional frameworks rather than being silenced by the very peer groups that perpetrate such harm





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