Plan your trip to the inaugural Ipoh Festival running Nov 27 to Dec 19. This guide covers ETS train fares, bus routes, driving costs, and parking options for KL and Penang visitors.

The inaugural Ipoh Festival is transforming the historic streets of Ipoh, Perak, into a vibrant cultural and creative hub from November 27 to December 19. Organizers aim to encourage travelers from Kuala Lumpur and Penang to explore the city's heritage through performances, art exhibitions, and community activities spread across cafes, galleries, and public spaces in the Old Town.

Unlike traditional festivals confined to a single venue, this event requires attendees to move between various participating locations. Consequently, navigating transport logistics and securing parking spaces have become essential components of planning a visit to the event.

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ETS Train Travel Options and Costs

The Electric Train Service (ETS) provides one of the most convenient connections for visitors, with Ipoh Railway Station situated close to the Old Town heritage district. Travelers departing from KL Sentral can reach Ipoh Railway Station in approximately two hours via Express services, while Platinum and Gold services generally take between two hours and 20 minutes and two hours and 35 minutes. Estimated one-way fares range from RM35 to RM68, depending on the specific service class and booking date.

For those traveling from Penang, ETS services from Butterworth to Ipoh typically take between one hour and 40 minutes and two hours. Fares range from RM33 for ETS Gold to RM42 for ETS Platinum, with Express services priced approximately RM3 higher than Platinum tickets. Exact costs may vary based on departure times, peak and off-peak demand, and booking platform fees.

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Bus Services from Klang Valley and Penang

Express buses offer a more budget-friendly alternative for travelers originating from the Klang Valley. Services departing from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), KL Sentral, and Hentian Duta arrive at Terminal Amanjaya in Ipoh. The journey generally takes between three and three-and-a-half hours, with one-way fares starting at approximately RM19 and commonly ranging between RM20 and RM33.

Visitors arriving at Terminal Amanjaya must account for additional travel time and costs to reach the festival sites in Ipoh Old Town, as the terminal is located outside the city center. The journey from Amanjaya to the Old Town typically takes another 15 to 20 minutes by car, depending on traffic conditions. Additionally, travelers can take e-hailing rides from the terminal into the city center to connect with festival locations.

Driving Routes and Toll Expenses

Drivers traveling from Kuala Lumpur can use the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound towards Ipoh, covering approximately 205km in about two to two-and-a-half hours under normal traffic conditions. For a Class 1 vehicle, the toll from Jalan Duta to Ipoh is approximately RM21.73 one way. Fuel costs add another RM35 to RM50 to the one-way driving cost, excluding any additional tolls within Kuala Lumpur.

Visitors driving from Penang can utilize the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound towards Ipoh. The journey from George Town to Ipoh takes approximately two to two-and-a-half hours, depending on the starting point and traffic. The toll between Penang and Ipoh for a Class 1 car is approximately RM19.52 one way via the North-South Expressway and Penang Bridge.

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Parking Availability and Walking Routes

Parking near festival venues may be limited, but several alternative options are available for attendees. Visitors can utilize the basement parking facility at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Perak and the multi-level car park at Pasar Ayam Amanjaya Ipoh. Both facilities are located next to each other and operate 24 hours daily.

The parking fees are set at RM0.60 per hour, with a daily cap of RM4 from 6am to 6pm. Overnight entry from 6pm to 6am costs RM2 per entry. A newly constructed pedestrian bridge over Sungai Kinta near Hugh Low Street allows visitors to reach Ipoh Old Town from these parking areas in less than 10 minutes on foot, facilitating easy access to events at Jalan Bijih Timah, Tin Alley, Ipoh Padang, Lorong Seni, People's Park Chang Jiang White Coffee, Chakori, and Little India.