Iran and Israel: A Changing War Landscape in the Middle East

The text explores the current state of the war between Iran and Israel, focusing on the recent Iranian threats of spreading war beyond the Middle East, the stalled peace talks, escalating attacks on shipping and Gulf states, and the easing of Iran's blockade for friendly nations. It also mentions the rising oil prices and the shifting stance of the US government towards the conflict.

Iran threatened on Wednesday (May 20) to spread war beyond the Middle East if the United States attacks again, after President Donald Trump said he had come within an hour of restarting the military campaign.

The Iran ceasefire has mostly held, though there was a spike in attacks on shipping and on Gulf states in early May when Trump announced a naval mission to reopen the strait. Trump called off that mission, Project Freedom, after just 48 hours. Six weeks since Trump paused Operation Epic Fury for a ceasefire, talks to end the war have largely stalled.

Iran submitted a new offer to the United States this week, but its public accounts of it repeat terms previously rejected by Trump. Iran has largely shut the Strait of Hormuz to all ships apart from its own since the US-Israeli campaign began in February, causing the biggest disruption to global energy supplies in history. The United States responded last month with its own blockade of Iran's ports.

Two giant Chinese tankers laden with around 4 million barrels of oil exited the strait on Wednesday, the latest signal that Iran is willing to ease its blockade for countries it considers friendly. Iran had announced last week, while Trump was in Beijing for a summit, that it had reached an agreement to ease rules for Chinese ships.

Two giant Chinese tankers laden with around 4 million barrels of oil exited the strait on Wednesday, the latest signal that Iran is willing to ease its blockade for countries it considers friendly. South Korea's foreign minister said on Wednesday a Korean tanker was crossing the strait in cooperation with Iran. Shipping monitor Lloyd's List said at least 54 ships had transited the strait last week, around double the number from the week before.

Shipping monitor Lloyd's List said at least 54 ships had transited the strait last week, around double the number from the week before





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Iran Israel Middle East War Ceasefire Blockade Energy Supplies Strikes Shipping Iranian Threats Brent Crude Easing Rules Policies Polarization Reciprocation Strategic Considerations Technological Advancement Realpolitik Diplomacy Conflict Resolution

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