Iran Says Regional Security Talks With Saudi Arabia Ongoing After Tehran Meeting

Iran's foreign minister says talks with Saudi Arabia are ongoing to build new regional security arrangements without foreign military involvement, after top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan met Iranian officials in Tehran last week.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are continuing talks aimed at reaching new regional security arrangements for countries in the region without foreign military involvement, Iran ian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on X on Tuesday.

Diplomatic Talks Continue Amid Regional Fighting

Araqchi's statement confirmed that the diplomatic track remains active even as fighting continues across the region. Last week, top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan met Iranian officials in Tehran. It was the first high-level contact between Iran and the three nations since August. Riyadh said the visit was intended to open negotiating channels to prevent the return of military escalation.

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The talks came as fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis had intensified in recent weeks. The US-Israeli war on Iran started in late February, and since then fighting has spread to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, broadening a conflict that already involved multiple regional actors. Houthi attacks on the kingdom escalated as the powerful militia advanced towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

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That waterway is a key shipping chokepoint and lies on the opposite side of the Arabian Peninsula from the Strait of Hormuz. The Houthis have also attacked Saudi oil facilities and airports, including Riyadh's international airport. Those strikes have disrupted flights and oil exports and have drawn Saudi airstrikes on Yemen in response. Impoverished Yemen has been mired in a civil war since the Houthis pushed the internationally recognised, Saudi-backed government out of the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

The combination of the Yemen conflict and the wider US-Israeli war on Iran has created overlapping security crises for Saudi Arabia and its neighbours. Araqchi's comments signalled that Tehran wants regional states to settle security matters among themselves, without outside military powers taking part. The Tehran meeting last week brought together senior officials from three countries that have been drawn into the broader confrontation in different ways.

Houthi Advance Raises Maritime Security Concerns

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated Houthi attacks on its territory while also seeking to keep open channels that could prevent a further slide into all-out war. Turkey and Pakistan have also been engaged in diplomatic efforts as the fighting has expanded beyond Iran's borders and into the Arabian Peninsula. The Houthi advance towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has raised concerns about shipping through one of the world's most important maritime corridors.

Attacks on Saudi oil facilities and airports have shown the militia's ability to strike deep inside the kingdom and disrupt both civilian travel and energy exports. Saudi airstrikes on Yemen have continued in response, adding to the toll of a civil war that has lasted more than a decade and left the country impoverished. The internationally recognised government was forced out of Sanaa by the Houthis in 2014, and Yemen has been fragmented by conflict ever since.

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Iran's push for new regional security arrangements without foreign military involvement appears aimed at reshaping the diplomatic landscape amid the ongoing war. Saudi Arabia has said the negotiating channels opened by the Tehran visit are meant to prevent the return of military escalation, suggesting Riyadh sees diplomacy as a way to manage the crisis.

First High Level Meeting Since August Shifts Engagement

The contacts between Iran and the three nations are the first of their kind at a high level since August, making last week's meeting a notable shift in regional engagement. With fighting still spreading and Houthi attacks continuing, the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia are taking place against a backdrop of active and escalating conflict. Araqchi made his comments in a post on X on Tuesday, without giving further details on the progress or scope of the discussions.

The broader war began with the US-Israeli campaign against Iran in late February and has since pulled in Saudi Arabia and Yemen, widening the set of countries affected by the fighting. Riyadh's stated goal of preventing a return of military escalation reflects concerns that the Houthi campaign could intensify further if no diplomatic channel holds.

The Houthis have demonstrated their reach by targeting Riyadh's international airport and oil infrastructure, forcing Saudi Arabia to balance military response with efforts to keep negotiating routes open. Regional officials are watching whether the Iran-Saudi talks can produce a framework that reduces the risk of more direct confrontations. The talks remain ongoing, according to Iran's foreign minister, with no indication of when they might produce a concrete agreement.