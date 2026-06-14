Iran and US Close to Nuclear Agreement, Final Draft Revealed

A senior Iranian official has revealed a final draft of a memorandum of understanding with the US, outlining terms for a nuclear deal. Tehran agrees not to produce nuclear weapons and to freeze enrichment, while Washington allows dilution of uranium stockpile.

Tehran has reportedly circulated a final draft of a memorandum of understanding with Washington, signaling that both sides are on the verge of a nuclear agreement.

A senior Iranian official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, confirmed that under the proposed framework, Tehran commits to refraining from producing or acquiring nuclear weapons. However, the agreement allows Iran to maintain the current status of its nuclear programme, meaning it will not be required to dismantle existing centrifuges or halt enrichment activities entirely. Instead, Tehran will freeze enrichment at current levels and refrain from expanding its nuclear facilities.

In return, the United States is expected to permit Iran to dilute its enriched uranium stockpile under a future agreement, rather than forcing it to ship the material abroad. The deal, if finalized, would mark a significant step towards de-escalating tensions that have simmered since Washington withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018. The apparent breakthrough comes after months of indirect negotiations mediated by Oman and Qatar.

Diplomats familiar with the process describe the draft as a comprehensive framework that addresses key sticking points, including verification mechanisms and sanctions relief. Under the terms, the International Atomic Energy Agency will be granted expanded access to Iranian nuclear sites, ensuring compliance with the freeze on enrichment.

Meanwhile, the US has agreed to unfreeze approximately $6 billion in Iranian assets held in South Korean banks, though this concession is not explicitly stated in the MoU. Analysts view the dilution option as a compromise: Iran avoids the stigma of exporting its enriched uranium, while the US ensures the stockpile remains below weapons-grade levels.

The Iranian official stressed that the agreement does not impose limits on Tehran's ballistic missile programme or its support for regional proxies, issues that remain unresolved. Reactions to the leaked draft have been mixed. In Washington, Republican lawmakers criticized the potential deal as too lenient, arguing that it fails to address Iran's destabilizing activities in the Middle East.

However, the Biden administration has hailed the progress as a diplomatic victory, emphasizing that the freeze prevents Iran from racing towards a nuclear bomb. In Tehran, hardliners have expressed skepticism, warning that the US cannot be trusted to uphold its end of the bargain. Yet the broader Iranian public, weary from years of economic sanctions, appears hopeful that the agreement could revive the struggling economy.

Regional powers like Saudi Arabia and Israel have voiced concerns, viewing the deal as insufficiently robust. Israel's Prime Minister, in a statement, called for stronger enforcement measures and reiterated that Israel reserves the right to act against any nuclear threat. Despite these criticisms, the draft represents the most tangible progress in US-Iran talks since 2015, and both sides have hinted that a formal signing could take place within weeks, possibly on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly meeting





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