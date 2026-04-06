Iran and US Consider Ceasefire Plan to End Hostilities and Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan has presented Iran and the United States with a plan for an immediate ceasefire, potentially taking effect on Monday, April 6th, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The framework, dubbed the 'Islamabad Accord,' involves a two-tier approach, followed by a comprehensive agreement. The agreement seeks to end the hostilities between the two nations, which have raised concerns over disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil supplies. The final agreement is expected to include Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Iran and the United States have been presented with a plan aimed at ending hostilities, potentially taking effect on Monday, April 6th, and reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The source indicated that this framework, developed by Pakistan , was shared with both Iran and the US overnight. The proposal outlines a two-stage approach: an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement.

The source emphasized the urgency, stating that all aspects of the agreement need to be finalized today. The initial understanding is envisioned to be structured as a memorandum of understanding, finalized electronically via Pakistan, which is serving as the sole communication channel in these crucial talks. This information aligns with a previous report by Axios, which highlighted discussions between the United States, Iran, and regional mediators regarding a potential 45-day ceasefire as part of a two-phase deal, potentially paving the way for a permanent end to the conflict. This information was based on sources from the US, Israel, and the region. The source further revealed that Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been in constant communication with key US officials, including Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, throughout the night. The proposed agreement calls for an immediate ceasefire, allowing for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. It also allows for a period of 15 to 20 days to finalize a broader settlement. The agreement, tentatively named the Islamabad Accord, is expected to establish a regional framework for the strait and involve in-person talks in Islamabad to conclude the deal. However, there has been no immediate response from either US or Iranian officials. Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, has declined to comment on the matter. \Iranian officials have previously stated to Reuters that they are seeking a permanent ceasefire with guarantees that they will not be attacked again by the US and Israel. They have indicated that they have received messages from various mediators, including Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt. The anticipated final agreement is expected to include Iranian commitments to refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons in exchange for relief from sanctions and the release of frozen assets. Despite the intensified outreach from both civilian and military sources, two Pakistani sources have indicated that Iran is yet to fully commit to the proposal. One source stated that Iran has not yet responded, and that proposals for a temporary ceasefire, supported by Pakistan, China, and the United States, have not yielded any commitment so far. Chinese officials have not responded to requests for comment. This latest diplomatic push comes amidst increasing hostilities, which have raised serious concerns about disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is a crucial artery for global oil supplies, and the escalating conflict has already created increased volatility in energy markets. US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed the need for a swift resolution to the conflict, warning of potential consequences if a ceasefire is not reached within a short timeframe. Traders are closely monitoring the developments, as they could have significant implications on the flow of oil through the strait, which is critical for global trade and energy security.\The situation remains highly delicate and subject to rapid change. The successful implementation of the proposed agreement hinges on the willingness of both Iran and the United States to compromise and reach a consensus. The role of Pakistan as a mediator is crucial, providing a neutral platform for negotiations and communication. The outcome of these discussions will have far-reaching consequences, not only for the immediate parties involved but also for the wider region and the global economy. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is essential for ensuring the continued flow of oil and other vital goods, preventing further economic disruptions and mitigating the risk of escalating the conflict. The potential for sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets could also have a significant impact on Iran's economy, providing much-needed resources and stability. The failure to reach an agreement could lead to further escalation, potentially drawing in other regional and international actors, and potentially causing severe damage to global supply chains and economic stability. Therefore, the ongoing negotiations are of utmost importance, and the world is closely watching for any signs of progress towards a peaceful resolution. The involvement of multiple mediators, including Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt, underscores the international interest in resolving the conflict and preventing further escalation. The potential for a permanent ceasefire and the establishment of a regional framework for the Strait of Hormuz represent significant steps towards achieving long-term stability in the region. The success of the Islamabad Accord, if implemented, will have lasting effects on the geopolitics of the Middle East





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran United States Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz Pakistan Diplomacy Conflict Oil Islamabad Accord

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Pressure Mounts for Hormuz Opening Amidst Downed WarplanesThe US and Israel increase pressure on Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, threatening attacks on its energy infrastructure as the search continues for a missing US crew member. The conflict has entered its sixth week, with both sides exchanging threats and attacks, and the potential for wider conflict looms.

Read more »

Trump gives Iran 48 hours to open Strait of Hormuz as search continues for missing US pilotTEL AVIV, Israel - US President Donald Trump warned Iran to open the crucial Strait of Hormuz by his Monday deadline and Tehran called his threat 'unbalanced and foolish.' The search for a missing US military pilot continued Saturday (April 4) in a remote part of the Islamic Republic.

Read more »

South Korea Seeks Energy Security Amidst Iran War DisruptionsSouth Korea's Finance Minister met with Gulf envoys to secure energy supplies and protect vessels near the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating Iran conflict. Discussions focused on ensuring stable oil, LNG, naphtha, and urea imports, as well as the safety of South Korean ships. The meeting reflects South Korea's reliance on energy imports and the critical role of the Strait of Hormuz in global oil transportation.

Read more »

Trump Threatens Iran with Strikes, Escalates Tensions Over Strait of HormuzUS President Donald Trump threatens military action against Iran following a 48-hour ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The warning comes amid an ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran, which has already destabilized the Middle East.

Read more »

Trump Threatens Iran with Military Action Over Strait of Hormuz ClosureFormer President Donald Trump issued a stern ultimatum to Iran, threatening to bomb the nation's infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday. The inflammatory rhetoric and escalating tensions have sparked international concern and raised fears of potential conflict in the region.

Read more »

South Korea Navigates US Pressure Amidst Hormuz Strait TensionsAnalysis of South Korea's reluctance to join the US-led effort to secure the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting domestic political factors, concerns over the legality of the US actions, and divergent strategic priorities compared to Japan. It explores the challenges Seoul faces in balancing its relationship with the US, its defense against North Korea, and the growing US-China rivalry.

Read more »