Iran and US Exchange Major Strikes Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Iran's Revolutionary Guards attack US base in Jordan and other Gulf targets in retaliation for US strikes near Strait of Hormuz, escalating conflict since April ceasefire.

The recent exchange of strikes between Iran and the United States marks one of the most significant escalations since a ceasefire was agreed in April.

On Wednesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for attacks targeting a US base in Jordan and 21 other locations across the Gulf, including sites in Kuwait and Bahrain. This retaliation followed US strikes on Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz, which President Donald Trump said were in response to the downing of a US Apache helicopter on Tuesday.

The helicopter incident, which occurred off the coast of Oman, resulted in no casualties, with both crew members rescued and reported in stable condition. However, the episode has deepened doubts about the prospects for a diplomatic resolution to the broader conflict, which began on February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran. In response, Iran targeted Gulf states hosting US bases and effectively disrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil and gas shipments.

The US strikes lasted approximately four hours, with CENTCOM announcing their conclusion just before 9 pm ET on Tuesday. A US official indicated that nearly 20 Iranian targets were hit, including facilities on Qeshm Island and the port city of Sirik in the Strait of Hormuz. Explosions were reported near Bandar Abbas and Jask, triggering panic among residents.

In retaliation, the Revolutionary Guards launched long-range missiles at the US al-Azraq base in Jordan, claiming to have struck F-35 hangars and a command center. The Guards vowed a crushing and decisive response to any further US attack. Jordanian armed forces intercepted five missiles, with debris falling harmlessly on Jordanian territory.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti army engaged hostile aerial targets after the Guards targeted the Ali Al Salem base with drones. In Bahrain, air defenses repelled drone attacks on the US Fifth Fleet, as confirmed by a media adviser to the king. A US official reported that initial assessments indicated nearly all Iranian projectiles were intercepted, with no immediate reports of US casualties or damage. The Pentagon did not immediately comment, and Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

The helicopter incident itself remains shrouded in ambiguity. The US military reported that a surface drone rescued the two crew members after their Apache went down near Oman's coast at around 3 am Tuesday. No reason was given for the crash, and the crew were listed in stable condition. Trump, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, downplayed the event, stating it wasn't a big deal and emphasizing the pilot's safety.

Absolving himself of direct commentary, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi did not address the helicopter incident but cautioned that foreign forces in the region risk being involved in accidents or crossfire. The ongoing hostilities threaten to derail efforts to broker a peace deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides maintaining a posture of readiness for further escalation. The international community watches with concern as the cycle of retaliation risks spiraling into a larger conflict





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