Iran and US Present Conflicting Reports on Potential Deal to End War

The US and Iran have presented conflicting reports on a potential deal to end the war between the two countries, with each side disputing key elements of the agreement. The reports highlight the challenges in reaching a deal between the two countries, with each side presenting different versions of the agreement. The war has had a significant impact on global markets, with oil prices soaring as a result of the conflict. The US has imposed economic sanctions on Iran in an attempt to pressure the country into halting its nuclear program. Iran has responded by blockading the Strait of Hormuz, which has led to a spike in oil prices.

Pro-government Iran ian demonstrators wave Iran ian flags and a portrait of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and his slain father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a gathering at a square in Tehran, Iran , Friday, May 29, 2026.

The report cited an unofficial draft of the memorandum, and a similar item carried by state TV earlier this week was dismissed by the White House as a fabrication. It comes a day after US President Donald Trump issued his own detailed characterisation of a potential agreement aimed at halting the war between the two foes, key elements of which were likewise disputed by Iranian sources.

State TV on Saturday reported that the United States has pledged to provide Iran with full access to US$12 billion of its assets within 60 days so that these resources can be transferred and spent in banks of Iran's desired destination without restrictions. However, Trump had insisted that no money will be exchanged, until further notice, which Iranian media reports citing informed sources swiftly refuted.

Iran's central bank chief was part of a delegation that visited Qatar to discuss the issue of frozen funds, which is addressed in the MoU as part of an eventual final deal. State TV also reported that Tehran would continue to manage the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has blockaded since the start of the war, roiling global markets.

Trump had said that Iran would reopen the strait for unrestricted shipping traffic, and the US has repeatedly said it would be unacceptable for Iran to retain control over the vital conduit for energy shipments. The conflicting reports highlight the challenges in reaching a deal between the two countries, with each side presenting different versions of the agreement. The US and Iran have been engaged in a war for several months, with the conflict escalating in recent weeks.

The war has had a significant impact on global markets, with oil prices soaring as a result of the conflict. The US has imposed economic sanctions on Iran in an attempt to pressure the country into halting its nuclear program. Iran has responded by blockading the Strait of Hormuz, which has led to a spike in oil prices. The situation remains uncertain, with both sides continuing to engage in a war of words.

The US and Iran have been engaged in a war for several months, with the conflict escalating in recent weeks. The war has had a significant impact on global markets, with oil prices soaring as a result of the conflict. The US has imposed economic sanctions on Iran in an attempt to pressure the country into halting its nuclear program. Iran has responded by blockading the Strait of Hormuz, which has led to a spike in oil prices.

The situation remains uncertain, with both sides continuing to engage in a war of words. The conflicting reports highlight the challenges in reaching a deal between the two countries, with each side presenting different versions of the agreement. The US and Iran have been engaged in a war for several months, with the conflict escalating in recent weeks. The war has had a significant impact on global markets, with oil prices soaring as a result of the conflict.

The US has imposed economic sanctions on Iran in an attempt to pressure the country into halting its nuclear program. Iran has responded by blockading the Strait of Hormuz, which has led to a spike in oil prices. The situation remains uncertain, with both sides continuing to engage in a war of words. The US and Iran have been engaged in a war for several months, with the conflict escalating in recent weeks.

The war has had a significant impact on global markets, with oil prices soaring as a result of the conflict. The US has imposed economic sanctions on Iran in an attempt to pressure the country into halting its nuclear program. Iran has responded by blockading the Strait of Hormuz, which has led to a spike in oil prices. The situation remains uncertain, with both sides continuing to engage in a war of words





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