Iran and US Set to Resume Nuclear Talks as Trump Declares Strait of Hormuz Open

Iran announced new nuclear talks with the US starting Friday, following a memorandum of understanding. President Trump claimed the Strait of Hormuz would be fully open. The deal aims to address Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and sanctions relief, but challenges remain from regional conflicts.

Negotiations between Iran and the United States over a final nuclear agreement are expected to begin on Friday, June 19, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Speaking on Tuesday, Araghchi stated that the location for the talks is yet to be determined, but they will follow the physical signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that ended nearly four months of hostilities triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran. The 60-day window for finalizing the deal begins after the MoU is signed.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, declared that the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil and gas passage, would be completely open as soon as the agreement takes effect, predicting a major boost to the global economy. Trump said ships were already moving oil out of the strait and expressed confidence that US assistance would not be needed to keep it open.

The developments come after sporadic violence threatened an April ceasefire, but weeks of indirect talks mediated by Pakistan and Qatar built momentum for interim terms. The Iranian delegation will be led by Vice President Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who will attend the signing in Switzerland. The US side will be represented by Vice President JD Vance, who suggested President Trump might also be present.

Vance emphasized that no US taxpayer money would go to Iran under the deal, contradicting Iranian media reports that $12 billion in frozen assets would be released. The core of the agreement, according to Vance, is that the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United States will help Iran destroy its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which was reportedly buried by US strikes last year.

Iran insists on its right to enrich uranium, while Washington and Israel push to strip the country of its enriched material. Trump told the G7 in France that the MoU is a very powerful document and hinted at its release soon, though he noted ongoing negotiations over whether Iran would suspend enrichment for 20 years or possibly 15.

The Iranian military hailed the accord as a victory, claiming it humiliated the US and Israel, while President Masoud Pezeshkian called it a great achievement for the region. Araghchi struck a cautious note, citing a history of broken commitments and agreements being torn up. Analysts warn that the parallel conflict in Lebanon between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah poses the biggest threat to the diplomatic thaw.

Lebanon was drawn into the war in March after Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel following the killing of Iran's supreme leader, prompting Israeli strikes and a ground invasion. Ross Harrison of the Middle East Institute said this theatre could be the biggest ultimate spoiler in the coming negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly condemned the deal and pledged that Israeli forces would remain in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria for as long as necessary.

However, Araghchi emphasized on Tuesday that ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, was the most important issue in the peace deal with the United States. He stated that there are two parties to the memorandum: one side is America and Israel, and the other side is Iran and Hezbollah. A senior US administration official confirmed that Trump, Vance, and Ghalibaf had already signed the text electronically, setting the stage for the next round of talks





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