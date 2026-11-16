Iran Blocks IAEA Inspections at Nuclear Sites Until War Ends

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi states UN inspectors cannot visit damaged nuclear facilities until the Middle East war ends and US conditions are met.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that Iran will deny access to its damaged nuclear facilities to United Nations inspectors until the ongoing Middle East conflict concludes and specific American conditions are satisfied. This definitive stance was communicated during a televised interview broadcast late on Nov 15, directly addressing recent calls from the International Atomic Energy Agency for immediate resumption of oversight activities.

Iran Blocks IAEA Access to Key Sites

Gharibabadi stated that the agency cannot enter the Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear sites until Tehran's conditions are met and the war has permanently ended. These locations have remained inaccessible to international monitors since the 2025 war and subsequent US strikes severely damaged the infrastructure. The IAEA had previously urged Tehran to take immediate steps toward resuming inspections, but diplomatic efforts have been stalled by the security situation in the region. While inspectors were permitted to visit the Bushehr nuclear power plant in September, all other bombed sites remain off-limits under the current restrictions.

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Gharibabadi Questions Inspector Motives

The Iranian official suggested that the agency's urgent request to inspect the damaged facilities was likely aimed at assessing the effectiveness of American weaponry rather than ensuring nuclear safety. This perspective highlights the deep mistrust between Tehran and Western powers regarding the true intent behind international oversight missions. The remarks come in the wake of US-Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, further complicating any potential diplomatic engagement. The military announcement made by the United States earlier in November added to the heightened tensions that currently define the geopolitical landscape.

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Sanctions and Asset Freeze Demands

Tehran is demanding that Washington unfreeze Iranian assets and lift sanctions as a prerequisite for reopening dialogue on its nuclear programme. These economic demands are linked to broader strategic goals, including the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has blockaded during the conflict. The official also condemned a US$20 million reward offered for information related to the nuclear programme, labeling it repugnant and unacceptable. These conditions reflect Iran's insistence that any future cooperation must address both security concerns and economic grievances simultaneously.

Stalled Peace Talks and Future Outlook

Efforts to end the Middle East war have made little headway, leaving the nuclear standoff in a precarious position. Talks on the nuclear programme may be delayed until these broader political and military conditions are resolved. The blockade of the vital energy shipping route continues to impact global markets, while the blocked inspections leave the status of Iran's nuclear materials uncertain. International observers remain concerned about the potential for further escalation given the current lack of diplomatic channels to verify the state of the damaged facilities.