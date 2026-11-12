Iran Claims Four Tankers Hit by Mines in Hormuz

Iranian military forces report four oil tankers disabled by naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC states vessels ignored warnings, escalating tensions in the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reported on Thursday that four oil tankers were struck by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz. The Iran ian military claimed the vessels had ignored explicit warnings and entered areas it considers restricted. This incident occurred as the United States and Iran navigate a complex de-escalation phase despite ongoing hostilities in the US-Israeli war with Iran which began in February.

Iran Claims Naval Mine Attacks

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy stated that two supertankers were disabled by explosions on Wednesday. According to the IRGC, these vessels were traveling on what it designated an unauthorized route after ignoring navigational warnings. Iranian state media broadcast video footage purportedly showing the aftermath of the incidents, asserting that the tankers exploded after hitting naval mines.

Also read Strait of Hormuz Tanker Strikes Continue Despite Iran War De-escalation Bets

On Thursday afternoon, Iran's army announced that two additional tankers were affected. These ships reportedly hit mines while sailing through the eastern Strait of Hormuz. The military claimed the vessels disabled their radar systems before entering the restricted area, which subsequently caught fire. This pattern of attributing attacks to naval mines contrasts with earlier claims of direct naval strikes by the IRGC Navy.

Competing Views on Cause

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) provided a conflicting assessment of the events. The UKMTO stated that a vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile approximately fourteen nautical miles northwest of the United Arab Emirates emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah on Wednesday. This strike caused a fire in the engine room of the ship as it was exiting the strait. Such reports of unknown projectiles often diverge from Iranian assertions regarding the use of naval mines.

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During the initial phases of the conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran, the IRGC Navy publicly announced its direct attacks on tankers. In recent weeks, however, the narrative has shifted. The IRGC now frequently reports that vessels have caught fire after striking naval mines in the southern part of the strait, a zone it has unilaterally declared an unauthorized route for commercial shipping.

Recent Attack Statistics

Data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy highlights the intensity of the current maritime crisis. At least ten ships were hit in the first ten days of November alone. This figure follows thirty-seven attacks recorded in October, which marked the highest monthly tally of incidents since the conflict began in late February. The data underscores a persistent and dangerous environment for international shipping lanes.

Impact on Global Markets

Despite the continued attacks across the strait, global oil markets have shown signs of stabilization. Traffic levels have rebounded, and expectations of a de-escalation in the war between the United States and Iran have been reflected in falling oil prices. However, the recurrent targeting of tankers in such a strategic waterway remains a significant geopolitical flashpoint with potential future economic implications.