Iran Declares Argentine Navy and Air Force Terrorist Organizations

Iran has labeled Argentina's navy and air force as terrorist entities in a tit‑for‑tat response to Buenos Aires' designation of the IRGC, sparking diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

On 11 November 2025 the Iran ian Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran had designated Argentina's navy and air force as terrorist organizations. The move follows Buenos Aires' April 2025 designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group, a step that was encouraged by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Reciprocal Designation Explained

The Iranian statement cited a principle of reciprocity, implying that the Argentine action against the IRGC triggered the counter‑measure. Tehran further warned that all consequences arising from the designation would rest with the Argentine government, a statement that left the specifics of the expected fallout unclear.

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Argentina's Rationale Behind the IRGC Ban

Argentina's decision in April 2025 was driven by Tehran's support for Hezbollah, the Lebanon‑based militant group responsible for the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. The attack killed 85 people and left hundreds wounded, making the incident a central point of Argentine policy toward Iran. Buenos Aires's sanction of the IRGC was intended to pressure Tehran over its regional influence and alleged involvement in the attack.

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Implications for Military Cooperation and International Relations

With the navy and air force now labelled as terrorist entities, any existing or future military cooperation between Argentina and Iran is likely to be halted. The designations may also affect diplomatic engagements, trade agreements, and public statements. The Argentine army was not mentioned in Iran's declaration, suggesting that certain military relationships might remain unaffected, though the overall impact on bilateral defense ties is uncertain.

Future Diplomatic Pathways and Possible Negotiations

The current stance by both governments sets the stage for potential diplomatic negotiations, especially if either side seeks to restore or maintain strategic or economic partnerships. The Argentine government will likely face pressure to clarify its position and to negotiate with Tehran over any unintended consequences arising from the reciprocal designations. International observers suggest that the moves may prompt a broader discussion about the classification of military entities as terrorist organizations and the balance between security measures and diplomatic relations.