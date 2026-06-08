Iran Declares End to Military Operations Against Israel Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Iran announced the conclusion of its military operations against Israel on June 8, 2026, but issued warnings of future harsher attacks if Israel continues its campaign in Lebanon. The declaration followed intense US pressure, with President Donald Trump urging both nations to cease hostilities immediately. The exchange of fire included Iranian ballistic missile strikes and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian petrochemical facilities, testing fragile diplomatic efforts to end the broader Middle East conflict. Both sides signaled readiness for prolonged confrontation, while regional actors like Yemen's Houthis aligned with Iran in threatening Israeli maritime security.

Iran announced on Monday, June 8, 2026, the end of its military operations against Israel , though it quickly warned that any resumption of Israel i attacks on Lebanon would trigger harsher retaliation.

The statement from Iran's armed forces came amid heightened tensions following a series of strikes that drove oil prices up by approximately 4 percent and threatened to derail U.S.-led diplomatic initiatives aimed at brokering an end to the more than three-month-old conflict. The direct military engagement saw Israel strike a petrochemical plant in southwestern Iran, which it claimed was involved in producing ballistic missiles, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded by targeting what it described as a similar facility in Israel's city of Haifa.

This back-and-forth occurred as Israel also continued its offensive against Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut over the weekend, a campaign Tehran insists must be halted as part of any broader ceasefire agreement with Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump intervened publicly, demanding that both Israel and Iran "immediately stop 'shooting'" in a post on Truth Social.

His remarks followed a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which Trump, according to a U.S. official quoted by Axios, urged restraint because "we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal.

" Trump later added in another post that "final negotiations" toward peace were proceeding, albeit "subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way," highlighting the delicate and volatile nature of the diplomacy. An Israeli military official responded by stating Israel was prepared for a range of options in Iran, from short-term actions to operations lasting "as long as it takes," and confirmed that Israeli strikes had hit Iranian air defense systems being rebuilt after previous attacks, in addition to the petrochemical complex.

In a similarly defiant stance, an Iranian military source quoted by the Tasnim news agency declared Tehran's readiness for a prolonged conflict with Israel and for renewed strikes against U.S. interests in the region. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei framed the diplomatic exchanges with Washington as occurring in an "atmosphere of extreme suspicion," and accused Israel's actions in Lebanon-whether conducted with U.S. awareness or not-of being deliberately aimed at sabotaging the peace process.

"The United States bears direct responsibility for any action the Zionist regime (Israel) takes in relation to violating regional peace and security against Iran," Baghaei stated. Later on Monday, Iranian media reported explosions over Tehran, with the semi-official Mehr news agency indicating that air defenses had intercepted a drone; no casualties or damage were immediately confirmed.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis also entered the fray, pledging to disrupt Israel's maritime navigation in the Red Sea and claiming responsibility for a missile attack on Israel-the first since an April 8 ceasefire had paused all-out warfare. The Israeli military official reported that Iran launched "close to 30 ballistic missiles" at Israel since Sunday evening, with the Houthis adding two more. Israel activated its aerial defense systems to repel most incoming strikes.

The violence included visual evidence of rocket impacts on the outskirts of Jericho and smoke billowing from southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes, underscoring the widening scope of the conflict. Israel defended its strike on the Mahshahr petrochemical complex, asserting that the facility produced and exported raw materials for Iran's missile program. Iranian provincial officials confirmed parts of the plant were damaged. The IRGC claimed it targeted Ramat David air base near Nazareth, though Israel said its defenses intercepted the missiles.

Despite Trump's pressure-including a reportedly heated phone call with Netanyahu last week-Israel maintained its Lebanon campaign, which has caused thousands of deaths and displaced hundreds of thousands. Israeli officials argue the Lebanon operations should be considered separately from any Iran ceasefire, even as they risk undermining the broader diplomatic push to de-escalate the regional war





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