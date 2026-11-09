Iran Defends Peace Talk Proposal Amid US Criticism

Iran defends its conditions for resuming peace talks with the US, dismissing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's criticism as unreasonable following recent diplomatic tensions.

Iran has firmly defended its latest diplomatic proposal to restart peace negotiations with the United States, asserting that the terms are the most reasonable option currently available on the table. This official stance was articulated on Monday, November 9, in response to sharp criticism from top American officials regarding Tehran's prerequisites for dialogue.

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Over Conditions

The International Relations Agency (CNA) reported that the Iranian government's position comes shortly after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio labeled certain Iranian conditions as outrageous and ridiculous. The diplomatic friction highlights the deepening rift between Washington and Tehran as both nations navigate a complex geopolitical landscape involving regional stability and economic pressure. Rubio's strong language underscored the US administration's frustration with what it perceives as unacceptable demands from the Islamic Republic.

Also read Trump Warns Iran on Peace Deal Amidst Military and Economic Pressure

Foreign Ministry Responds to US Criticism

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei addressed the controversy during a weekly press conference, challenging the characterization of Iran's demands. He questioned whether it is truly unreasonable for Iran to insist that the United States lift illegal sanctions and end its naval blockade before any negotiations can commence. Baghaei emphasized that the cessation of war on all fronts is a fundamental prerequisite for Iran, framing these conditions as essential steps toward genuine peace rather than obstructive tactics.

Shortened Timeline for Proposed Negotiations

In a move to demonstrate flexibility, Iran has revised its earlier proposal to reduce the timeframe for restarting talks from seven days to as few as two days. The updated offer requires Washington to first meet specific conditions, including an immediate halt to hostilities and the waiving of economic sanctions. This adjustment represents a significant shift from previous diplomatic postures, signaling Tehran's willingness to accelerate the process while maintaining its core strategic interests and security concerns.

Advertisement

Regional Impact and Iraqi Border Disputes

Beyond the direct bilateral tensions, Baghaei also addressed the broader regional implications of the conflict, specifically regarding Iraq. He stated that US pressure on Iraq to close most of its borders with Iran should not negatively affect bilateral ties between Tehran and Baghdad. This comment follows reports that the US is pushing for stricter border controls, which Iran views as an attempt to isolate the country economically and militarily through its neighbors.

Dismissal of US Military Posturing

Iran has also dismissed a newly established US military task force designed to restrict Iran's land trade as a mere diversionary tactic. Baghaei argued that such military maneuvers are intended to distract from the diplomatic process rather than contribute to regional stability. The Iranian government maintains that these actions are counterproductive and do not align with the stated goals of de-escalation and peaceful resolution of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.