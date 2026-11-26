Iranian drones strike Kuwaiti air defenses, killing two Italian Rheinmetall technicians and injuring four others. The incident escalates tensions in the Gulf as the US and Iran clash over the Strait of Hormuz, prompting EU calls for increased pressure on Tehran.

Two Italian technicians were fatally injured and four others were wounded when Iran ian-made drones struck a Kuwait i military air-defense installation on November 26. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that the strike targeted an air-defense detection station where employees of the German defense contractor Rheinmetall were working. This incident marks the first fatal attack in Kuwait for several months and signals a significant escalation in regional hostilities.

Escalating Drone Strikes in the Gulf

Tehran has intensified its assault on both Kuwait and Bahrain throughout the last week, raising the stakes in a conflict that has spread beyond its initial borders. The attack occurred around 2:00 pm when multiple drones hit vital military infrastructure within Kuwaiti territory. The Kuwait Defense Ministry stated that several drones targeted an unspecified but critical location, resulting in injuries to at least four individuals. This event follows the activation of Kuwait's air defense systems just days prior to counter earlier drone strikes launched by Iran, which had not been seen since early September.

Also read Ukrainian Drone Strikes Kill One in Russia and Damage Oil Refineries

Diplomatic Reactions and US-Iran Standoff

The United States and Iran remain locked in a strategic struggle for control over the contested Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint for global energy supplies. US military forces are currently engaged in escorting commercial ships through the waterway in defiance of Tehran's attempts to restrict navigation. In response to the growing violence, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged member states to apply greater pressure on Tehran to halt these unacceptable attacks against its neighbors and Western partners in the Gulf region.

Advertisement

Broader Regional Conflict Involves Saudi Arabia

The violence extends southward into Saudi Arabia, where the Saudi-led military coalition continues to exchange heavy blows with Yemen's Houthi rebels. A recent barrage targeted a refinery in the southern province of Jazan, marking the latest in a series of strikes against major energy installations in the kingdom. Additionally, coalition forces intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the Saudi capital of Riyadh overnight, with residents and journalists reporting hearing an explosion in the city. These clashes represent a revival of the civil war in Yemen, which has been ongoing for more than a decade.

Origins of the Conflict and Future Implications

The current wave of regional instability stems from the conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Gulf states have since found themselves caught in the crossfire, with their US military facilities and energy infrastructure becoming primary targets. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed solidarity with the victims and their families on social media, emphasizing the urgent need to increase pressure on Iran. As diplomatic efforts falter, the risk of further escalation remains high, with the conflict now deeply affecting civilian and technical personnel from multiple nations stationed in the Gulf.