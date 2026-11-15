Iran Drones Strike Bahrain as Houthi Forces Retreat in Yemen

Iran launches drone attacks on US bases in Bahrain while Saudi-backed forces retreat from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, intensifying regional tensions.

Iran and its regional allies escalated military pressure on the United States and Gulf states on Sunday through simultaneous operations in Yemen and the Persian Gulf. Saudi-backed forces withdrew from key coastal positions in Yemen to defend Aden, while Iran ian forces launched drone attacks against US military installations in Bahrain.

Houthi Forces Redeploy Near Aden

Yemeni government forces announced a strategic withdrawal from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait area to reinforce defenses in Aden. The Southern Armed Forces stated they are redeploying from Dhubab Airport and zones west of the Taiz Governorate. This move prioritizes securing the temporary capital and neighboring governorates against Houthi advances.

Also read Bahrain Issues Alerts After Iran Claims Attack on US Base Amid Regional Tensions

Saudi Counteroffensive Faces Setback

The retreat marks a significant reversal for a six-week campaign launched by Saudi Arabia to secure the Red Sea shipping route. Recent fighting saw Houthi forces push back against government troops despite initial gains. Humanitarian conditions in Taiz have deteriorated as aid supplies remain blocked for displaced civilians.

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Iran Strikes US Fifth Fleet Base

Iranian drones targeted a US military base in Bahrain, home to the US Fifth Fleet headquarters. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the attack as retaliation for hostile US actions. Bahrain authorities intercepted and destroyed several aerial threats during the incident.

Trump Faces Renewed Diplomatic Pressure

These strikes occur after the Republican party suffered midterm election losses linked to the unpopular war. President Donald Trump has previously indicated he would delay attacks if no new provocations occur. The situation complicates efforts to resolve the broader regional conflict through diplomacy.