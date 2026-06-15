Iran Football Team Arrives in US for World Cup Amid Peace Deal and Protests

Iran's national football team landed in Los Angeles on June 14 for their World Cup opener against New Zealand, arriving from Tijuana after relocating their base camp due to the recent US-Iran conflict. The team's presence coincides with a newly announced peace deal between the nations, set to be signed in Switzerland, while protests by Iranian diaspora groups highlight human rights concerns. Coach Amir Ghalenoei emphasized football's role in uniting cultures despite the geopolitical tensions.

The Iranian national football team arrived in the United States on June 14, landing at Los Angeles International Airport after a flight from Tijuana, Mexico.

This marks Iran's first appearance at a World Cup held in the US, coming amid a backdrop of a newly announced peace deal between the two nations. The team held a press conference at Los Angeles Stadium, where coach Amir Ghalenoei expressed pride in representing Iran and hoped football could foster joy and cultural closeness. Their opening Group G match against New Zealand is scheduled for Monday at the same stadium.

The geopolitical context is charged: the US and Iran were recently at war, with the US and Israel conducting joint strikes on Iran starting in late February. This conflict prompted Iran to relocate its World Cup base camp from Arizona to Mexico late last month. Coach Ghalenoei noted that the travel from Mexico for each group match and the denial of US visas for some members of the Iranian football federation had negatively impacted the squad.

Meanwhile, the US-Iran peace deal is set to be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland, as announced by US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on social media. In Los Angeles, protesters gathered near the stadium, calling for democracy in Iran and denouncing its government. They displayed pictures of athletes allegedly killed after arrest by Iranian authorities, referencing the January crackdown on protests in Iran that rights groups say resulted in thousands of deaths.

Mojgan Ramezani, an Iranian American at the rally, described the crackdown as an outrage, while Hassan Haddadi expressed frustration over the lack of international action to bring change in Iran. Despite the political tensions, Iranian supporters in Tijuana turned out in large numbers to cheer the team as they departed for the US, chanting "Team Melli" and waving signs of solidarity such as "Iran, you will never walk alone. Mexico stands with you.

" The Iranian diaspora in Los Angeles, known as Tehrangeles, is the largest outside Iran, though the community in Tijuana is very small. This World Cup is notable as the first time a host nation is competing against a country it was recently at war with





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran World Cup US Iran Peace Deal Iran Football Team Iran Protests Los Angeles Stadium Team Melli Iran Diaspora Iran New Zealand Match

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brazil Held to Draw by Morocco in World Cup OpenerBrazil began their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, with Vinicius Junior scoring an equalizer after Ismael Saibari's early goal. The five-time champions struggled to break down Morocco's defense in their first match under foreign coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Read more »

Knicks Victory Sparks Violent Street Celebrations and World Cup Bus Fire in New YorkFollowing the Knicks' win over the Spurs, thousands flooded New York streets, leading to arrests, injuries, a shooting, stabbings, and the burning of shuttle buses used for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as fans also gathered for the opening match between Morocco and Brazil.

Read more »

Japan Stage Late Comeback to Draw 2-2 with Netherlands in World Cup Group F ThrillerIn a dramatic Group F match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Japan fought back from a deficit twice to secure a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. Daichi Kamada's 88th-minute deflection earned Hajime Moriyasu's side a valuable point after goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville had put the Dutch ahead.

Read more »

Germany Begin World Cup Campaign with 7-1 Thrashing of CuracaoGermany started their World Cup campaign with a dominant 7-1 victory over debutants Curacao, with Kai Havertz scoring two goals in the match.

Read more »