Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates: Attacks, Threats, and Stalled Negotiations

Amidst ongoing attacks and threats, the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies. Tehran refuses to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as diplomatic efforts remain fragile. Trump warns of further attacks, while oil prices surge, reflecting the growing instability in the region.

CNA - Rubble of a building at Sharif University of Technology, damaged in a strike, is seen amid the US- Israel i conflict with Iran in Tehran, Iran , on Apr 7, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/West Asia News Agency/Majid Asgaripour)\ Iran and Israel exchanged attacks on Tuesday, with Tehran refusing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

However, there were some signs of potential progress as the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan mentioned 'positive and productive endeavours' by Islamabad to mediate an end to the war were approaching a critical and sensitive stage. Iran had rejected a US proposal, brokered by Pakistan, for an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of its blockade of the strait. The US proposal would have been followed by talks on a broader peace settlement within 15 to 20 days, according to a source familiar with the plan. The Iranian response comprised of 10 clauses, including an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and provisions for reconstruction, as reported by the official IRNA news agency. On Monday, Trump issued a stern warning, stating the entire country could be destroyed within a night, potentially by the next day, vowing to destroy Iranian power plants and infrastructure if Tehran failed to comply with the deadline. Without a deal, Trump threatened to decimate every bridge in Iran by midnight EDT (12pm, Singapore time) on Wednesday and render every power plant in Iran inoperable, destroyed, and unusable. Books and papers lay scattered amongst the debris of a building at the Sharif University of Technology, which was damaged in a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on Apr 7, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/West Asia News Agency/Majid Asgaripour).\Early on Tuesday, the Israeli military announced the completion of a wave of airstrikes targeting Iranian government infrastructure in Tehran and other areas, activating air defense systems to intercept missiles launched from Iran. Israel also issued an advisory urging Iranians to avoid trains and railways until Tuesday evening. Saudi Arabia intercepted ballistic missiles headed towards its eastern region, with debris falling near energy facilities, according to its defense ministry, without specifying the origin of the projectiles. The kingdom has been targeted by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones since the start of the conflict on Feb 28, most of which were intercepted, according to authorities. Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates issued simultaneous public safety alerts on Tuesday, and the bridge connecting Saudi Arabia to Bahrain was briefly closed as a precaution following warning alerts. Despite civilian infrastructure being attacked throughout the region, Trump dismissed concerns that his threat to eliminate Iranian power plants constituted war crimes, stating he was not concerned about the prospect. Iran's envoy to the United Nations criticized Trump's threat as 'direct incitement to terrorism and provided clear evidence of intent to commit war crimes under international law.' Iran's top military command responded by calling Trump 'delusional.' Furthermore, Iran's deputy sports minister, Alireza Rahimi, called on artists and athletes to form human chains at power plants across the country on Tuesday to protest the attacks on public infrastructure.\Oil prices remained high, hovering around US$110 per barrel as Trump's deadline approached, with little indication of the Strait of Hormuz being reopened. Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial conduit for approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supply, proving to be a potent bargaining tool for Tehran, which is hesitant to relinquish its control. Brent crude futures increased by 1 percent to US$111.53 per barrel, having surged by over 50 percent since the commencement of the war, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 0.8 percent to US$113.31. Trump faced a political crisis as Iran proved to be a more resilient adversary than anticipated at the onset of the conflict, which he claimed was intended to prevent the nation from developing nuclear weapons and missiles capable of delivering them. With 13 US service members killed since the war began, the situation became even more precarious when a US F-15E fighter jet was downed on Friday, and one of the two airmen was left stranded deep inside Iranian territory. Emergency responders work at an impact site after a barrage of missiles was launched from Iran into Israel, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in central Israel, on Apr 7, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Florion Goga





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