Iran Offers Strait of Hormuz Deal, Demands End to US Blockade Amidst Nuclear Standoff

Iran proposes easing restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear program, seeking an end to the US blockade in return. The US insists on nuclear limitations as part of any agreement, leading to stalled negotiations and continued tensions in the region.

The situation in the Middle East remains tense as Iran proposes a deal to ease restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil and gas transport, without addressing concerns about its nuclear program .

This proposal, conveyed to the US through Pakistan, seeks an end to the US blockade of Iran in exchange for ensuring safe passage through the strait. However, the US administration, under President Trump, insists that any agreement must include limitations on Iran's nuclear ambitions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been engaged in diplomatic efforts, visiting Russia, Pakistan, and Oman to discuss the situation, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict and ceasefire with the US and Israel.

Araghchi emphasized the need for consultation with Russia regarding the recent war and its implications. Pakistan has been attempting to mediate between Iran and the US, but negotiations have stalled due to what Iran describes as 'excessive demands' from Washington. Trump has expressed skepticism about the leadership within Iran, citing internal confusion as a barrier to reaching a deal.

He has also indicated a willingness to talk but has withdrawn envoys previously dispatched to Islamabad due to a perceived lack of progress. The standoff at the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt global trade, driving up oil prices – currently around US$107 per barrel, significantly higher than the US$72 before the conflict began.

The near-closure of the strait is impacting not only oil shipments but also the transport of liquefied natural gas, fertilizer, and other essential supplies, causing widespread economic fallout. Iran is reportedly seeking support from Oman to implement a toll collection system for vessels passing through the strait. Despite an extended ceasefire, a permanent settlement remains distant, with both sides continuing to issue military threats and a preference for indirect negotiations through Pakistani mediators.

The conflict, which began with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, has resulted in thousands of casualties and significant global economic disruption. The situation is further complicated by Iran's desire to end the US blockade as a precondition for further talks





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