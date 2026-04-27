Iran Proposes Phased Negotiations, Prioritizing Ceasefire Over Nuclear Program

Iran has offered a proposal to the US, mediated by Pakistan, to halt the current conflict and address the situation in the Strait of Hormuz before tackling the contentious issue of its nuclear program. The offer is unlikely to be accepted by the US President, and the conflict continues to disrupt global oil markets and cause significant casualties.

A potential pathway to de-escalation in the ongoing conflict involving Iran , the US, and Israel has emerged, with Iran proposing a phased approach to negotiations.

This proposal, conveyed to the US through Pakistani intermediaries, suggests addressing the immediate concerns surrounding the conflict and achieving a cessation of hostilities first. Discussions regarding Iran’s nuclear program, a key point of contention that initially fueled tensions, would be deferred to a subsequent stage.

However, this offer appears unlikely to gain acceptance from US President Donald Trump, as it fails to resolve the fundamental disagreements that precipitated the outbreak of war on February 28th over control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has significantly disrupted global energy markets, with the US imposing a blockade on Iran aimed at curtailing its oil exports and crippling its economy.

This blockade, while intended to pressure Iran, has inadvertently led to a surge in oil and gasoline prices worldwide, creating domestic political challenges for Trump ahead of crucial midterm elections and impacting Gulf allies reliant on the Strait for their own energy exports. The potential closure of the Strait, a critical artery for global trade – handling approximately 20% of the world’s oil and gas – has had cascading effects, driving up the costs of essential commodities like fertilizer and food.

Iran’s strategic advantage lies in its ability to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a capability that has allowed it to withstand pressure in the conflict. Brent crude oil prices have climbed to around $108 per barrel, a nearly 50% increase since the war began, with numerous tankers stranded in the Persian Gulf unable to safely navigate the strait.

Simultaneously, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has embarked on a diplomatic mission to Russia, seeking consultation with President Vladimir Putin, a long-standing supporter of Tehran. Pakistan continues its efforts to mediate between Iran and the US, hoping to revive stalled talks, although previous negotiations planned in Islamabad over the weekend did not materialize.

Iran is reportedly seeking support from Oman to implement a toll collection system for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and is demanding an end to the US blockade as a precondition for further negotiations. The conflict has already resulted in a significant loss of life, with over 3,375 fatalities in Iran and 2,509 in Lebanon, where fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has resumed. Additional casualties have been reported in Israel, Gulf Arab states, and among UN peacekeepers.

While a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has been extended, Hezbollah remains outside the scope of US-led diplomatic efforts. Trump has indicated that Iran submitted a “much better” proposal after he postponed a trip by his envoys to Pakistan, but reiterated his unwavering stance against Iran possessing nuclear weapons





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US Israel Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Program

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Halts Iran Talks, Cites Unproductive Negotiations and Blockade ImpassePresident Trump cancelled a planned diplomatic trip to Iran, citing unsatisfactory initial proposals from Tehran and the ongoing naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The move casts doubt on efforts to de-escalate the conflict, as Iranian officials continue to express skepticism about US intentions and maintain their control over the vital waterway. Diplomatic efforts continue through intermediaries, but a breakthrough remains elusive.

Read more »

Trump Cancels Envoys' Trip to Pakistan Amidst Stalled Iran Talks and Escalating Regional TensionsPresident Trump cancelled a planned visit by US envoys to Pakistan after talks with Iran failed to yield a satisfactory peace offer. This comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi concluded a visit to Islamabad without a breakthrough, and Israel intensified attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, threatening a fragile ceasefire. Iran insists on the removal of US blockades before engaging in negotiations.

Read more »

Peace Talks Stall as Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz, US Withdraws from NegotiationsHopes for a ceasefire in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran have diminished after President Trump cancelled envoy visits and Iran restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz. Diplomatic efforts are faltering, with both sides hardening their positions.

Read more »

US and Iran Remain at Odds as Negotiations Stall, Regional Tensions RiseThe US President has offered Iran a pathway to talks, but insists on a verifiable commitment to abandon nuclear weapons development. Meanwhile, Iranian officials are engaged in regional diplomacy amid ongoing conflict and economic pressures.

Read more »

Iran's foreign minister arrives in Pakistan, Trump expects offer satisfying US demandsISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Friday (April 24) to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks with the US, offering some hope for an end to the eight-week war that has killed thousands and sown turmoil in global markets.

Read more »

Iran Offers Strait of Hormuz Deal, Demands End to US Blockade Amidst Nuclear StandoffIran proposes easing restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear program, seeking an end to the US blockade in return. The US insists on nuclear limitations as part of any agreement, leading to stalled negotiations and continued tensions in the region.

Read more »