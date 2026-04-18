Iran Reasserts Control Over Strait of Hormuz Amid US Blockade Continuation

Iran has reimposed restrictions on the vital Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions after the US announced it would continue its blockade of Iran-linked shipping. This move threatens global oil supplies and jeopardizes a fragile ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

In a significant geopolitical development, Iran has reimposed restrictions on the critical Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route. This move comes in response to the United States ' decision to maintain its blockade of Iran -linked shipping. The Iran ian joint military command announced on Saturday that control of the Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its prior state, operating under the strict management and surveillance of the armed forces. The command issued a stern warning, stating that transit through the strait would remain obstructed as long as the US blockade persists.

This announcement followed closely on the heels of US President Donald Trump's declaration that the American blockade would continue, even after Iran had indicated a potential reopening of the strait on Friday. The initial hope for the strait's reopening had been predicated on the perception that the US and Iran were inching closer to a diplomatic agreement. The Strait of Hormuz is a chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes. Any further limitations on transit through this waterway are expected to exacerbate existing supply constraints and potentially drive up global oil prices significantly.

Control over the Strait of Hormuz has long been a key bargaining chip for Iran. In response to Iran's assertion of control and potential disruptions, the United States had previously deployed forces and initiated a blockade on Iranian ports. This action was part of a broader effort aimed at compelling Iran to accept a ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, to end a protracted conflict that had raged for nearly seven weeks between Israel, the US, and Iran, and more specifically, between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.

However, President Trump's assertion that the blockade would remain in effect prompted top Iranian officials to declare that his announcement constituted a violation of the ceasefire agreement reached the previous week between Iran and the US. They further warned that the strait would not be reopened if the US blockade continued. According to US Central Command, US forces have intercepted and turned back 21 ships bound for Iran since the commencement of the blockade on Monday.

The ceasefire in Lebanon offered a potential pathway to resolving a major impediment to a broader agreement. However, the extent to which Hezbollah would adhere to a deal it was not directly involved in negotiating, and which would leave Israeli troops occupying territory in southern Lebanon, remained uncertain. President Trump further communicated through social media that Israel had been officially prohibited by the US from conducting further strikes in Lebanon, declaring that enough was enough in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The State Department clarified that this prohibition applied exclusively to offensive actions, not to measures taken in self-defense. Shortly before President Trump's statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire in Lebanon at President Trump's request. Despite this, he emphasized that Israel's campaign against Hezbollah was not yet complete. Prime Minister Netanyahu asserted that Israel had successfully destroyed approximately 90 percent of Hezbollah's missile and rocket stockpiles and indicated that Israeli forces had not yet finished dismantling the group's capabilities.

In Beirut, displaced families began the process of returning to southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut. This movement occurred despite official warnings advising residents against returning until the stability of the ceasefire could be ascertained. In the hours following the ceasefire's implementation, the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon reported isolated incidents of artillery shelling in certain areas. The cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah was a primary demand of Iranian negotiators, who had previously accused Israel of breaching the prior week's ceasefire with strikes on Lebanon. Israel, however, had maintained that the previous agreement did not encompass actions in Lebanon.

The recent conflict has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with at least 3,000 individuals killed in Iran, over 2,290 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel, and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Additionally, thirteen US service members lost their lives during the hostilities





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