Iran Reasserts Control Over Strait of Hormuz Amidst Ceasefire Breakdown

Iran has reimposed strict controls on the Strait of Hormuz, citing the United States' continued naval blockade as a violation of a temporary ceasefire. The move follows a brief period of openness that had led to a drop in oil prices, and it escalates economic and military pressures, though diplomatic talks are reportedly ongoing.

The vital Strait of Hormuz has been reimposed with strict controls by Iran , signaling a significant setback following a brief, temporary ceasefire agreement with the United States . The closure, announced on Saturday, comes just 24 hours after Iran 's foreign minister had declared the waterway completely open, a move that had led to a sharp drop in global oil prices and was hailed as a major breakthrough by President Trump.

The U.S. military confirmed a vessel passing through the strait shortly after Iran's announcement, reporting that the crew was safe. However, Iranian forces also turned back two other ships, underscoring the renewed tensions and uncertainty.

A spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command stated that control over the Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its previous state, with the waterway now under the strict management and control of the armed forces. This action is attributed to the United States maintaining its naval blockade on Iranian ports, which Iran views as a violation of the ceasefire terms.

Iran's stance is that the situation in the Strait will remain under tight control until the U.S. permits unrestricted navigation for vessels traveling to and from Iran.

In response to Iran's threats and the renewed closure, President Trump dismissed their actions, stating that the U.S. cannot be blackmailed and referencing their continued assertive behavior.

The temporary opening of the strait was always intended to last only through the duration of the ceasefire, which was slated to expire on April 22. President Trump indicated that the U.S. naval blockade would persist until a permanent agreement was finalized, even as he suggested he might not extend the ceasefire beyond its expiration.

Evidence of the continued restrictions emerged as vessels moving through the strait were still confined to lanes requiring Iranian clearance, and the number of ships passing was a mere fraction of pre-war levels. Before the recent hostilities, between 100 and 138 ships transited the strait daily. Since the conflict's commencement on February 28, a mere 279 vessels have crossed in total.

The Strait of Hormuz is critically important for global energy markets, with approximately 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passing through its narrow confines. The closure and heightened tensions have already caused global energy prices to surge by roughly 50% since late February.

In response to this escalating situation, the U.S. military is preparing plans to intercept and seize Iran-linked tankers in international waters in the coming days. This initiative is part of an intensified economic pressure campaign, termed Economic Fury by the Trump administration, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Despite these significant escalations and the renewed closure of the Strait, diplomatic efforts are still underway. Both the U.S. and Iran are reportedly moving towards a deal ahead of the April 22 ceasefire deadline. A second round of talks is anticipated to take place in Islamabad as early as Monday, with delegations from both nations expected to begin arriving on Sunday, suggesting that despite the current friction, avenues for de-escalation and resolution remain open





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