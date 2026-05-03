Iran Receives US Response to Peace Proposal Amidst Ongoing Tensions

Iran confirms receiving a US response to its 14-point peace proposal, which prioritizes ending the war and resolving the shipping standoff before addressing nuclear issues. The US remains skeptical, and the situation in Lebanon adds further complexity.

Iran has received a response from the United States to its latest peace proposal, according to Iran ian state media. The response was reportedly conveyed through Pakistan, and Tehran is currently reviewing its contents.

This development follows a period of suspended bombing campaigns by the US and Israel against Iran, and a single round of initial talks between officials. However, attempts to schedule further meetings have stalled. The core of Iran’s 14-point proposal centers on a phased approach to resolving the conflict. It prioritizes ending the ongoing war and resolving the shipping standoff in the Gulf before addressing the contentious issue of Iran’s nuclear program.

This sequencing appears to diverge from Washington’s consistent demand for stringent restrictions on Iran’s nuclear capabilities as a prerequisite for any lasting peace. The US seeks the dismantling of Iran’s substantial stockpile of highly enriched uranium, fearing its potential use in weapon development. Iran maintains its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and is open to discussing limitations in exchange for sanctions relief, mirroring the framework of the 2015 agreement previously abandoned by the US.

President Trump has expressed skepticism about the proposal, suggesting it doesn’t adequately account for past actions and demanding a ‘big enough price’ be paid. He has also left the door open to resuming military strikes if Iran ‘misbehaves.

’ The proposal includes a comprehensive set of demands, encompassing the withdrawal of US forces from the region, the lifting of blockades, the release of frozen Iranian assets, compensation payments, the removal of sanctions, a complete cessation of hostilities across all fronts – including Lebanon – and the establishment of a new control mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s blockade of the Gulf, disrupting a significant portion of global oil and gas supplies, has contributed to rising US gasoline prices, creating domestic political pressure on the Trump administration ahead of midterm elections.

A senior Iranian official indicated that postponing nuclear talks was a deliberate strategy to foster a more favorable environment for reaching an agreement. Simultaneously, escalating tensions in southern Lebanon, involving clashes between Israel and Iran’s Hezbollah allies, present a parallel conflict that could further complicate peace efforts. Iran insists that any resumption of talks with Washington must coincide with a ceasefire in Lebanon, following Israel’s invasion in March to counter Hezbollah attacks.

Israel has issued evacuation warnings to residents in southern Lebanon, signaling continued instability. The situation remains fluid and the prospects for a comprehensive resolution are uncertain





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