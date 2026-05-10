Iran Responds to US Peace Proposal Amid Escalating Maritime Tensions and Nuclear Deadlock

Tehran has replied to a US peace plan via Pakistani mediators, demanding an end to war in Lebanon while refusing to dismantle nuclear sites. Meanwhile, drone attacks and disputes over the Strait of Hormuz increase the risk of direct conflict.

The geopolitical landscape of the Middle East has reached a critical juncture as the government in Tehran officially delivered its response to the most recent peace proposal put forward by Washington on Sunday, May 10.

This diplomatic communication, facilitated through Pakistani mediators, comes at a time of extreme fragility in the region. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian utilized social media to make it clear that while Tehran is open to dialogue, such negotiations are not a sign of retreat or surrender. The Iranian response centers on a comprehensive cessation of hostilities across all active fronts, with a particular emphasis on Lebanon, where Israeli forces continue their offensive against the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

Additionally, the response emphasizes the necessity of securing shipping lanes, although it lacks the specific technical details requested by the United States. The American proposal had primarily aimed to extend the existing truce in the Gulf to create a window for a final settlement, specifically targeting the contentious issue of Iran's nuclear ambitions. Simultaneously, the Israeli leadership has remained steadfast in its demands, asserting that military objectives have not yet been fully met.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a high-profile interview that the conflict cannot be considered concluded until Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium are entirely removed from the country and its nuclear enrichment facilities are completely dismantled. This hardline position is echoed in part by US President Donald Trump, who has suggested that the United States possesses the capability to remove the nuclear material whenever it deems necessary.

Trump has previously criticized the Iranian leadership for engaging in deceptive games with the US for several decades, suggesting a deep-seated distrust that complicates any path toward a sustainable peace treaty. The maritime dimension of the conflict remains a volatile flashpoint, centered on the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Since the onset of hostilities, Iran has implemented a blockade on this vital waterway, which has led to a spike in global oil prices and significant instability in international financial markets.

Tehran has attempted to institutionalize this control by establishing a payment mechanism to collect tolls from passing vessels. However, US officials have declared such control over an international waterway, which facilitates the movement of twenty percent of the world's oil, to be completely unacceptable. In retaliation, the US Navy has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, periodically diverting or disabling ships.

While Britain and France have sought to lead an international coalition to secure the strait, Iran has threatened a decisive response to any foreign naval deployment. French President Emmanuel Macron has attempted to mitigate these tensions by suggesting a coordinated security mission rather than a unilateral deployment, while Qatar has emphasized that freedom of navigation is a non-negotiable principle. The situation has deteriorated further following a series of drone attacks in the Gulf.

The United Arab Emirates reported the interception of two unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iranian territory, and Kuwait similarly reported hostile drone activity in its airspace. Most alarmingly, a US-flagged freighter was struck by a drone near the port of Mesaieed in Qatari waters. While no party has officially claimed responsibility, Iranian media outlets highlighted the ship's US flag.

In the wake of these events, the Iranian parliament's national security commission has issued a stern warning to Washington, declaring that the period of Iranian restraint has ended. The commission stated that any further attacks on Iranian vessels would trigger a powerful and immediate response against American military bases and naval ships in the region





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran USA Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Proliferation Middle East War

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US intelligence analysis concludes Iran can withstand blockade for 4 more months, Gulf tensions riseA US intelligence analysis said Iran could withstand a naval blockade for months and had not been forced to capitulate despite US strikes, raising tensions in the Gulf. The confrontation between Iran and the United Arab Emirates extended beyond the Strait of Hormuz as air defenses engaged, and oil prices rose. Iran's foreign minsitry spokesperson said they were still weighing their response, while the US expects a response from Iran after the recent breaches of the ceasefire.

Read more »

US, Iran take no stride towards ending war, Strait of Hormuz violence continues despite ceasefireThe US and Iran are not closer to finding an end to the war in the Gulf amid a tenuous ceasefire, and recent days have witnessed the biggest flare-ups in fighting in and around the Strait of Hormuz since the ceasefire began a month ago. The US is awaiting Iran's response to a proposal to formally end the war.

Read more »

Iranian oil tanker attacks in Strait of Hormuz, oil spill in Persian Gulf and arrests in BahrainReuters article about the latest developments in the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, including the U.S. Navy accusing Iran of attacking three ships, a tenuous ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz, and arrests in Bahrain of people affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

Read more »

Iran-US Tensions Escalate in Strait of Hormuz ConflictThe news text discusses the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil trade. The US has been waiting for Iran's response to its latest proposals to end the two-month-long conflict and begin peace talks. The text also mentions the Qatari LNG tanker sailing towards the strait and the recent escalation of attacks on the UAE and other Gulf states by Iran.

Read more »