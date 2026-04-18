Iran Resumes Strict Control Over Strait of Hormuz Amid US Blockade Concerns

Iran's military has announced it will reinstate strict management of the Strait of Hormuz, citing the US continuation of naval blockades on ships bound for Iranian ports as the reason for reversing a previous decision to ease restrictions. This move escalates tensions and raises concerns over global oil transit through the vital waterway.

Iran 's central military command has declared it will reimpose strict management of the Strait of Hormuz, reversing a recent decision to ease restrictions on the vital waterway. This move comes as a direct response to what Iran perceives as a breach of promises by Washington, specifically the continued naval blockade of vessels traveling to and from Iran ian ports. A statement released via state television indicated that until the United States reinstates unrestricted passage for all ships visiting Iran , the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will be subject to stringent control.

The Iranian military headquarters asserted that Washington had failed to uphold its commitments, leading to this significant policy reversal. This development follows earlier threats from Tehran to once again close the strategic channel if the US persisted with its port blockade.

The announcement of reopening the Strait had been made earlier on Saturday, seemingly in anticipation of ongoing negotiations and a reported ceasefire in Lebanon.

Adding to the complexity, US President Donald Trump had previously indicated optimism regarding a peace deal with Iran, suggesting that Tehran was on the verge of agreeing to hand over its enriched uranium, a significant point of contention. However, Iran has publicly refuted these claims, stating that its stockpile of enriched uranium would remain within its borders.

Furthermore, Iranian officials have issued a stern warning: any interception of vessels departing from Iranian ports by US warships would lead to the renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway is a crucial global trade route, essential for the transit of approximately one-fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

Parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf articulated this stance on X, stating that passage through the Strait would henceforth require explicit authorization from Iran. Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei further characterized the naval blockade as a violation of a mutually agreed-upon ceasefire of two weeks, which was intended to facilitate direct talks between the two nations.

The ongoing diplomatic tensions and military posturing underscore the precarious nature of maritime security in this critical region. The satellite imagery from April 17, 2026, captured by the European Union's Copernicus Sentinel-2, visually depicts the ship movements within the Strait, highlighting its constant activity and strategic importance.

The situation remains fluid, with both nations engaged in a delicate dance of threat and negotiation, each seeking to leverage its position in the geopolitical landscape. The implications for global energy markets and international shipping remain substantial, with any escalation in hostilities potentially disrupting supply chains and impacting economies worldwide. The Iranian military's assertion of strict control reflects a determination to protect its interests and assert its sovereignty in the face of perceived external pressure.





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