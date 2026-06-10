Iran Retaliates with Wide-Ranging Strikes Across Gulf After US Actions Near Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched attacks on a US base in Jordan and multiple targets in Kuwait and Bahrain, marking a major escalation after US strikes near the Strait of Hormuz. The exchanges heighten risks to regional stability and ongoing peace efforts.

Iran 's Revolutionary Guards announced they conducted attacks against a US base in Jordan and 21 other targets across the Gulf region on Wednesday, June 10, in retaliation for recent American strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.

This exchange marks one of the most significant direct confrontations between the two nations since a ceasefire agreement in April. The Iranian barrage included strikes in Kuwait and Bahrain, following US military claims that it had hit Iranian air defense systems, ground control stations, and radar sites near the strait. These US actions were framed as a response to the downing of an American Apache helicopter, an incident President Donald Trump described as warranting a strong response.

"I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that's what this one is," Trump told ABC News. According to Iranian media, the Revolutionary Guards targeted four sites at the al-Azraq base in Jordan with long-range missiles, hitting areas such as F-35 hangars and a command center. They warned of a "crushing and decisive" reply to any future US attacks.

Jordan's military reported intercepting five missiles from Iran, with debris landing in Jordanian territory but causing no injuries or damage. In Kuwait, the army said its air defenses engaged hostile targets after Iran claimed to have struck the Ali Al Salem base with drones. Bahrain's Interior Ministry sounded warning sirens and urged citizens to seek shelter, while a royal media adviser claimed Bahraini air defenses repelled the Iranian attacks.

A US official, speaking anonymously, stated that nearly all missiles and drones launched by Iran were intercepted, with no immediate reports of harm to US personnel or damage to US assets. The violence further complicates ongoing efforts to secure a peace deal to end the broader Middle East conflict that began with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

That initial attack triggered Iran's countermeasures, which included firing on Gulf neighbors hosting US bases and severely restricting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil and gas supplies. The US strikes near the strait lasted about four hours before the US Central Command declared their conclusion. Iranian state media reported that Qeshm Island and the port city of Sirik were hit, with explosions heard in Bandar Abbas and Jask.

Iran denied conducting offensive air operations in the strait area over the previous day. Separately, a US Apache helicopter was shot down by an Iranian drone on Tuesday; the two crew members were rescued by a US Navy drone and are in stable condition. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi cautioned that foreign forces in the region risk accidents or crossfire, while Trump downplayed the incident, calling it "wasn't a big deal" and noting the pilot was fine.

Despite Trump's assertions that the US and Iran are nearing an agreement, the recent escalation threatens to derail negotiations and prolong uncertainty over the strait, which historically handled about one-fifth of the world's seaborne crude oil and liquefied natural gas





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