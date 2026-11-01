Iran Warns New US War Could Last Longer as Trump Threatens Strikes in 10 Minutes

Iran warned on Nov 1 that any renewed war with the US could last longer than the previous conflict, after President Donald Trump said the US could strike remaining targets in 10 minutes. Diplomatic efforts continue amid threats and a reported call between Trump and Netanyahu.

Iran warned on Nov 1 that any new war with the United States could last longer than the previous conflict and that US President Donald Trump would not determine its duration.

Army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said a potential future war could last longer than previous conflicts. He said the American president would not dictate the timing or conditions of its conclusion. Trump said the US could strike its remaining targets in Iran in 10 minutes. He told reporters, We still have to take care of, I would say one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes.

Also read Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei Warns US and Israel Against New Attacks

Trump Claims 10 Minute Strike Capability

He added, You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, and you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly, referring to a suspected underground nuclear complex. Trump reiterated his threat on Sunday at a campaign rally in Iowa ahead of midterm elections. He said he may have to give Tehran the hammer at some unspecified time.

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His remarks followed US media reports that he held a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday over whether and when to ramp up combat operations against Iran. Axios quoted one US and one Israeli official saying the two leaders discussed the state of negotiations with Iran. Netanyahu pressed the president to strike the country immediately after Tuesday US midterm elections. Trump was eager to let negotiations play out.

The Israeli source described the call as tough, while the US source said it was direct, according to Axios. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump confirmed he discussed Iran with Netanyahu, but would not elaborate. Iranian Defence Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi warned of a proportionate, decisive, and impactful response to any attack on the country. He said those who pose threats will not dictate the scope, timing, or consequences of Iran's defensive response.

Iran Warns No Geographic Limits In War

Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebbi echoed a warning issued a day earlier by Iran's new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Mohebbi said, In a conflict with America, there are no geographical limitations; a vast theatre has been defined for inflicting damage upon the enemy. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, We hope the other side will exercise rationality and choose diplomacy. He added that Iran remains prepared for both defence and diplomacy, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei disclosed on Saturday that he had received a letter from US Vice President JD Vance seeking to revive talks. Rezaei noted a positive change in tone from the US side but said he had yet to respond. He said Tehran had previously told Washington that unless its conditions were met, neither would the Strait of Hormuz be reopened nor would there be any negotiations.

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Those conditions include unfreezing Iranian assets abroad, ending the months-long US naval blockade of Iranian ports, lifting longstanding sanctions and ending the war on all fronts. Since the war began on Feb 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Tehran has claimed control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy conduit. It has repeatedly targeted vessels attempting to cross without its authorisation. Iran responded to the initial strikes by launching missiles and drones across the region.

Iran Backed Militants Join Lebanon And Yemen

The militant groups it backs also entered the fray in Lebanon and Yemen. In the most intense phase, US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the Emirati president, said on Sunday that the United Arab Emirates hoped the exchanges would yield a breakthrough, but was preparing for the worst. He told a conference in Manama, It is not the interest of the region to go through another round...

But I think we're also, as we've shown before, braced for the worst. In Tehran, some residents described a sense of helplessness as threats of renewed fighting mount. The news coming in is truly worrying. However... there is nothing I can actually do about it, Mohadese, a 27-year-old health inspector, told AFP.

Others, including 48-year-old vendor Ebrahim, saw no reason to be concerned. We do not fear another war; we have been at war for 48 years now - we are always at war, he said in downtown Tehran.