Iran's Blockade of Shipping Through the Strait of Hormuz and Its Impact on Global Markets

Iran has largely blocked shipping through the vital strait since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel on Feb 28. The passage of ships from East Asian countries, notably China, Japan, and Pakistan, has led to negotiations with the Revolutionary Guards navy for Europeans to pass. Iran has received revenue from tolls imposed on the waterway and is preparing a professional mechanism to manage traffic. The United States has imposed its own naval blockade on Iranian ports, while the ceasefire remains fragile.

Iran has largely blocked shipping through the vital strait since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel on Feb 28. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since Apr 8.

Its grip over the waterway has rattled global markets and given Tehran significant leverage, while the United States has imposed its own naval blockade on Iranian ports. In peacetime, the route accounts for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, along with other key commodities. Iran has in recent days allowed passage for dozens of ships including from China after an agreement on Iran's strait management protocols.

Iran FM says US willing to continue talks, open to China's help Since the war broke out, Iran has repeatedly said that maritime traffic through the strait would 'not return to its pre-war status' and last month said it has received the first revenue from tolls it imposed on the waterway. On Saturday, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's national security commission, said Iran 'has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic' through the strait, adding that it will be 'unveiled soon'.

'In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it,' he noted, adding that 'the necessary fees will be collected for specialized services'. 'This route will remain closed to the operators of the so-called 'freedom project,' he said, referring to a temporary US military operation to guide stranded commercial ships through the strait





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Iran Strait Of Hormuz War With The United States And Israel Blockade Of Shipping Global Markets Tolls Professional Mechanism Ceasefire Naval Blockade China Japan Pakistan Europeans Revolutionary Guards Navy United States Temporary US Military Operation Commercial Vessels Cooperating With Iran Necessary Fees Specialized Services

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