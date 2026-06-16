Iran's national football team, Team Melli, opened its World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand on Monday night. Ramin Rezaeian scored an early goal and assisted on Mohebbi's goal for the Iranians, who overcame two deficits to earn the tie.

Iran 's national football team, Team Melli , opened its World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand on Monday night, overcoming two deficits and getting the tying goal from Mohammad Mohebbi in the 64th minute.

Ramin Rezaeian scored an early goal and assisted on Mohebbi's goal for the Iranians, whose World Cup cycle has been in upheaval since the US and Israel began a war against Iran on February 28. Iran ultimately decided to compete even after FIFA rejected its request to move its three group-stage matches out of the US.

The team moved its training base during the tournament from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, and they are flying into the US on the day before each game before returning quickly to Mexico. The World Cup has been a difficult experience for Team Melli, containing little of the joy that usually comes with the tournament.

Despite this, the team began the tournament before a strong pro-Iranian crowd at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles, which has the world's largest population of Iranians outside Iran. While several hundred Iranian Americans protested the government outside, many fans from the diaspora jeered and turned their backs on the field during the national anthem - but almost all appeared to support the Iranian players once the match kicked off.

Elijah Just scored early in each half for New Zealand, but Iran responded twice to keep the All Whites winless in their World Cup history. New Zealand still matched its entire goal total from each of its two previous World Cup runs while posting an impressive result against a team ranked 65 places higher by FIFA.

After the raucous pregame atmosphere, New Zealand stunned the crowd in the seventh minute when captain Chris Wood intercepted a goal kick and eventually forced the ball to Just, who volleyed home a beautiful goal in traffic. Iran found its footing and equalized in the 32nd minute when Rezaeian chipped a goal with the outside of his boot.

Just connected again in the 54th minute with more help from Wood, who held up play and found Just for a shot through traffic. But Iran equalized again in the 64th minute when Rezaeian put a perfect long pass on the head of Mohebbi. Players from both teams embraced and shook hands after the final whistle, with at least one jersey swap occurring.

While Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei sat by himself in the dugout, his players gathered together and walked around the field applauding their thousands of flag-waving, roaring fans. Iran is ranked 20th in its seventh World Cup appearance, including four straight. Team Melli has never advanced from the group stage. New Zealand qualified for its first World Cup since 2010 despite being the lowest-rated team in the field, entering at 85th in the world.

The All Whites seized the first automatic qualifying berth for the 13-member Oceania Football Confederation after the World Cup expanded to 48 teams





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