Iran's Nuclear Program and Escalation in the Middle East Tensions

This news article discusses the escalating tensions between Iran and the West over Iran's nuclear program and the Middle East conflict.

West ern states have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, including pointing to its move to enrich uranium far higher than needed for civilian uses.

Has issued a directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, two senior Iranian sources said, hardening Tehran's stance on one of the main United States demands. Israeli officials have told Reuters that Trump has assured Israel that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, needed to make an atomic weapon, will be sent out of Iran and that any peace deal must include a clause on this. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will not consider the war over until enriched uranium is removed from Iran, Tehran ends its support for proxy militias, and its ballistic missile capabilities are eliminated. The two senior Iranian sources said there was deep suspicion in Iran that the pause in hostilities was a tactical deception by Washington to create a sense of security before it renews airstrikes.

The two sides have started to narrow some gaps, the sources said, but deeper splits remain over Tehran's nuclear programme, including the fate of its enriched uranium stockpiles and Tehran's demand for recognition of its right to enrichment. The Iranian officials have repeatedly said Tehran’s priority is to secure a permanent end to the war and credible guarantees that the US and Israel will not launch further attacks





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