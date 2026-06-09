Iran's proxy groups shifting towards 'violent gig economy': Expert

Iran's proxy groups may be shifting towards a 'violent gig economy', with a focus on global external operations that are more flexible and deniable, according to a former counterterrorism analyst. The rise of encrypted online channels used to recruit individuals to carry out surveillance and attacks could raise concerns. In recent years, these trends have been salient in Europe, where Lebanon-based Hezbollah, Palestinian group Hamas and most recently Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI) - a group that emerged in March 2026 operating on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - have tapped global intermediaries such as front companies and criminal networks to fund their operations.

Iran 's proxy groups may be shifting towards a ' violent gig economy ', with a focus on global external operations that are more flexible and deniable, according to a former counterterrorism analyst.

While there is no imminent threat to Southeast Asia, Singapore's developed economic system may make it vulnerable to Iranian-linked 'shadow banking' activities that fund its proxy groups. The rise of encrypted online channels used to recruit individuals to carry out surveillance and attacks could raise concerns.

In recent years, these trends have been salient in Europe, where Lebanon-based Hezbollah, Palestinian group Hamas and most recently Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI) - a group that emerged in March 2026 operating on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - have tapped global intermediaries such as front companies and criminal networks to fund their operations. According to its website, The Washington Institute seeks to advance a balanced and realistic understanding of American interests in the Middle East and to promote the policies that secure them.

Levitt was speaking at a dialogue titled Iran and its proxies: Implications for Southeast Asia, organised by the Centre of Excellence For National Security at Singapore's S Rajaratnam Institute for International Studies (RSIS) on Tuesday (Jun 9). Increasingly, we are seeing Iranians, either through cut-outs like organised criminal groups in Europe that use Russian-affiliated mobs to then either carry out attacks themselves or, in several cases in Europe, hire other people to carry out attacks, Levitt said.

Houthi rebel fighters march during a rally of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the US strikes on Yemen outside Sanaa on Jan 22, 2024. In at least two dozen cases, they're recruiting 14 year-olds, 13 year-olds, 18 year-olds … who don't know that they're (the recruiters) working, don't know what exactly they're going to do until the last minute, he said, citing the Foxtrot network - a Swedish organised group whose leader has ties to the Iranian government.

On Mar 19, a Norwegian teen was arrested with two guns and 12 rounds of ammunition after travelling to the United Kingdom on an emergency passport. He was allegedly recruited by the Foxtrot network under a deal that he would be paid to travel here and undertake a hit. In September 2025, five Swedish teens, recruited through encrypted messaging apps such as Telegram and Snapchat, had allegedly attempted to murder a dissident Iranian researcher in the country for money.

The Iranian researcher later told local media that he believed the attack was ordered by Iranian authorities. Levitt noted that Hamas, which historically focused on Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, has turned to external plotting in Europe - something that the group considered before but never carried out.

Amid decimated capabilities in Gaza following Israel's retaliation for Hamas' Oct 7, 2023 attacks and growing popular support for Palestinian cause, Hamas has to find other ways to carry out its attacks and protect against attacks outside of the Middle East, according to Levitt's research. People carry bodies identified by mourners as Hamas' military wing commander Mohammad Odeh, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Tuesday, and his wife and children, during a funeral, in Gaza City, May 27, 2026.

Iran's proxy groups also include the Houthis in Yemen and other Iraqi groups including Iran-aligned Shia militias, all of which are listed as terrorist organisations by the US. He pointed to Hamas weapon caches in Bulgaria and Denmark that were reportedly found in early 2024 and 2019 respectively, years before the group's attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023 that led to the Israel-Hamas wa





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