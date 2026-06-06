Iran's World Cup football players granted US visas

Iran's World Cup football players have been granted visas to enter the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Friday. The move comes amid a geopolitical contest between the two nations, with both sides using the tournament for political posturing.

Iran 's World Cup football players have been granted visas to enter the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Friday. The US had not yet issued visas to some members of the Iran team's technical and administrative staff, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Friday.

A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. The Iran war has turned the World Cup - the biggest global sporting event - into a geopolitical contest, with both sides appearing to use the tournament for political posturing.

It is the first World Cup, since its inception in 1930, in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with. Tehran negotiated a last-minute move of the team's base from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico due to the visa issues and a growing feeling in Iran that the squad's presence in the United States should be kept to a minimum.

Iran are due to play their first Group G match on Jun 15 against New Zealand in Los Angeles, where they will also face Belgium before taking on Egypt in Seattle. The US had never formally said it did not want the Iran team to stay on its territory, ambassador Pasandideh said.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Tuesday that the US would not allow Iran to include in its World Cup delegation individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, a powerful branch of the Iranian armed forces. Mehdi Taj, president of Iran's football federation, was denied entry for the tournament draw in Washington in December. He is a former commander in the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran's desire to compete in the World Cup underscored its efforts to reach a resolution in the war with Washington, Pasandideh said. Iran's participation in the World Cup - even on the soil of what is seen as its enemy - shows that Iran seeks peace, Pasandideh added. Progress in peace talks between Iran and the US has been slow, with both sides seemingly inching toward an interim agreement even as they continue to carry out military strikes





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