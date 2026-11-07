Iran says military stronger after eight months of war with US and Israel

Iran says its forces have grown stronger since the war with the United States began, as mediators including Qatar push to prevent renewed fighting and Washington offers a US$20 million reward for information on Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iran said on Saturday that its military has grown stronger since the outset of its war with the United States, as mediators including Qatar worked to prevent any return to fighting.

Washington also offered a US$20 million reward for information about Tehran's nuclear programme. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Instagram on Saturday that over the past 48 hours he held phone calls with ministers from 12 countries. US President Donald Trump called Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Friday to discuss efforts to end the war.

Also read Iran is reviewing proposals focusing on Tehran's nuclear program, officials say

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani applauded colleagues in the US administration for genuine intentions to find a way to contain the situation and to de-escalate it. He said thanks also to some wise voices in Tehran, we have prevented that from getting out of control, speaking in Oxford on Friday. Trump said Iran, which he stressed has had its economy and military severely damaged over eight months of war, is eager to end the conflict.

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said this week his government was still trying to resolve the crisis through dialogue. Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said Tehran retained control over the Strait of Hormuz and that it would remain closed until its demands were met by the United States. He said Iran's forces had grown stronger and more confident, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

Today, the Islamic Republic's armed forces, having gained experience from direct confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime, are on higher alert and are stronger than they were at the beginning of the war, he said. They now possess greater motivation, commitment and self-confidence, he added. Under the order of the Supreme Leader, the response of the armed forces will be immediate, effective and without geographical limitations, Akraminia said.

Iran Missile Range Steady

Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebbi told Fars news agency on Saturday that the increase in the range of Iran's missiles continues steadily. There is no pause in this regard, he said. Mohebbi spoke days after Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses in midterm elections widely viewed as a referendum on the US leader's turbulent second term.

Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group told AFP that having suffered electoral defeat and failed to secure military victory, Trump is unlikely to tolerate the trifecta of diplomatic humiliation. The midterms have raised the political cost of war, but a lame duck Trump could become a flame duck if Iran denies him a face-saving exit, Vaez added. Both sides may be mistaking the other's weakness for a reason to hold out rather than compromise, he said.

Qatar's prime minister said we cannot just wait for this moment of a perfect deal as there would never be one. He added that priority should be given to addressing the nuclear issue and ensuring freedom of navigation and the security of the Gulf. On Friday, the US military said it was offering a US$20 million reward and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear programme.

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US Offers Nuclear Reward

Rewards for Justice, a State Department programme, was seeking information on topics including facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, US Central Command said on X. The programme was established in 1984 under the State Department's national security rewards programme to offer money for information that protects American lives and interests. In a statement about the reward, the State Department said Iran's lack of compliance with the International Atomic Energy Agency on safeguards obligations has led to the agency's loss of continuity of knowledge regarding Iran's production and inventory of key components like centrifuges.

Trump has repeatedly said US forces have effectively obliterated Iran's nuclear programme. If we didn't hit Iran, you wouldn't have Israel today, he said on Friday. Iran's army said in a statement carried by state TV on Saturday that a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz caught fire and came to a halt after striking a naval mine. The US had recently said all mines had been cleared from the waterway.

Missiles Strike Qeshm Island

Early on Saturday, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that two missiles had struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, adding there was no official information about any damage. Iranian state television reported two explosions on the island. The Iranian army said early on Saturday that its air defences had struck and destroyed a US drone that was flying over the island, according to state media. It did not say whether the island was attacked.

Tehran has sought to limit traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil consumption. Tensions remained high in the waterway, where Iran claimed control, reported missile strikes and said its air defences destroyed a US drone, while talks continued to avoid renewed war.