Iran Seeks Compensation at COP31 for Environmental Damage From US and Israeli Strikes

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told the COP31 climate conference that Iran wants compensation for environmental damage caused by US and Israeli strikes, calling for a link between climate commitments and wartime responsibility.

ANTALYA, Turkey - Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told the COP31 climate conference on Wednesday that his country wanted compensation for environmental damage caused by US and Israeli strikes.

Pezeshkian said the issue was directly related to global efforts to fight climate change. He spoke on the third day of the two-week conference in Turkey. We expect the global community to establish a genuine and meaningful link between climate commitments in times of peace and responsibility in times of war, to document and assess the environmental damages caused by military aggressions and to develop compensation mechanisms, he said.

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His comments were part of back-to-back speeches by heads of state at the conference. International climate agreements currently include billions of dollars in wealthy-country finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change and pay for its impacts.

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Gap In Climate Finance For Military Strikes

However, there is no provision covering the environmental impacts of military strikes. Pezeshkian's call therefore points to a gap in the current system of global climate finance. The US and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran in late February. The conflict spread to Lebanon and the Gulf and has involved repeated strikes on energy infrastructure in Iran and across the wider region.

There have also been strikes on shipping. Iran has repeatedly attacked oil tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz. Those attacks have caused environmental damage, including substantial oil leaks. The war may also have led to a reduction in overall global emissions.

Wartime Damage At Center Of Cop31 Agenda

A report from a consortium of international scientists on Tuesday said global fossil fuel emissions are on track to fall slightly this year. The report attributed the expected decline in part to high prices for fuel and expanded use of renewable energy in the wake of the conflict. The findings add a further dimension to the debate over the war's environmental consequences. Pezeshkian's speech places the question of wartime environmental damage at the center of the COP31 agenda.

He argued that climate commitments should not stop at peacetime obligations. His remarks came as leaders delivered a series of addresses at the conference. The two-week meeting in Antalya continues with negotiations on climate finance and adaptation. Iran's demand for compensation is not covered by existing climate agreements.

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Wealthy nations have pledged billions of dollars to help developing countries, but military strikes fall outside those commitments. Pezeshkian said the global community should document and assess environmental damage caused by military aggression. He also called for the development of compensation mechanisms. The conflict has affected energy infrastructure and shipping across the region.

Oil Leaks Raise Marine Environment Concerns

Oil leaks in particular have raised concerns about damage to marine environments. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for global oil shipments. Repeated attacks on tankers there have heightened environmental risks alongside economic and security concerns. Scientists reported on Tuesday that global fossil fuel emissions are on track to fall slightly this year.

They linked the trend partly to high fuel prices and more renewable energy use after the war began. The climate conference in Turkey is scheduled to run for two weeks. Leaders are discussing how to finance climate adaptation and address impacts in developing countries. Pezeshkian's call adds a new element to those talks.

Iran Demands Compensation For Climate Damage

He wants the global community to treat wartime environmental damage as part of the climate challenge. No existing provision in international climate agreements covers compensation for such damage. That absence is at the heart of Iran's demand at COP31.