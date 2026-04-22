Iran Seizes Two Vessels in Strait of Hormuz, Links Action to US Blockade

Iran has seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz, citing violations and linking the action to the US blockade. The move escalates tensions in the vital waterway and complicates ceasefire efforts.

Iran has escalated tensions in the critical Strait of Hormuz by seizing two vessels, the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and the Liberia-flagged Epaminondas, citing violations of maritime regulations and a direct link to the ongoing blockade imposed by the United States on Iran ian ports.

This action, announced on Wednesday, significantly tightens Iran’s control over the strategic waterway, a vital chokepoint for global energy supplies. Iranian officials, including parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, have explicitly stated that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent upon the lifting of the US blockade, framing the seizure as a direct response to what they deem a ‘flagrant breach of the ceasefire’.

Qalibaf further asserted that military aggression and bullying tactics will not yield desired outcomes, emphasizing that recognition of Iran’s position is the only viable path forward. The Revolutionary Guards have issued a stern warning, declaring any disruption to order and safety within the strait as a ‘red line’, signaling a firm resolve to defend its interests.

The situation is further complicated by statements from former US President Donald Trump, who indicated a willingness to pause potential military action against Iran at the request of Pakistani mediators. Trump announced on social media that the US had agreed to postpone any attack ‘until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal… and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.

’ However, a source familiar with the matter clarified that Trump has not established a definitive timeline for this extension of the ceasefire. This ambiguity adds to the uncertainty surrounding the conflict. Simultaneously, Iran showcased its ballistic missile capabilities during a military parade in Tehran, with crowds displaying banners proclaiming ‘s Control’ and ‘Trump could not do a damn thing’, a clear demonstration of defiance and a message directed at the United States.

Pakistan continues its efforts to facilitate negotiations between the parties, but a recent attempt at last-ditch talks before the expiration of the two-week-old ceasefire failed to materialize, representing a significant setback in diplomatic efforts. The Iranian actions have effectively restricted access to the strait to vessels operating with its explicit permission, impacting global shipping lanes and energy markets.

The seized vessels, according to the Revolutionary Guards, were operating without the necessary permits and were found to have tampered with their navigation systems. The Greek-operated Epaminondas reported being fired upon approximately 20 nautical miles off the coast of Oman, sustaining damage to its bridge, although no injuries were reported. While Greece and the operating company have not officially confirmed the seizure, the incident underscores the escalating risks in the region.

MSC, the world’s largest container shipping group, has yet to issue a comment. A third Liberia-flagged container ship was also reportedly fired upon in the same area but managed to continue its voyage without sustaining damage. Iran has previously threatened to retaliate against its Arab neighbors should its civilian infrastructure be targeted.

The current impasse stems from Iran’s demands for an end to the war, the lifting of sanctions, reparations for damages, and recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz. These demands, coupled with ongoing regional tensions, including an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon and retaliatory attacks by Hezbollah, contribute to a volatile and precarious situation.

The closure of the strait, through which approximately a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas transit, has already triggered concerns about a global energy crisis, highlighting the far-reaching consequences of the escalating conflict. The situation remains fluid and requires urgent diplomatic intervention to prevent further escalation and ensure the stability of the region and global energy markets





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Strait Of Hormuz US Blockade Ship Seizure Ceasefire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Xi Jinping Urges Stability in the Strait of Hormuz During Talks with Saudi LeadershipChinese President Xi Jinping calls for the unrestricted passage of maritime vessels through the Strait of Hormuz while pushing for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Read more »

UN Maritime Agency Raises Alarm for Thousands of Seafarers Trapped by Strait of Hormuz ClosureThe IMO reports that 20,000 seafarers are stranded as the Middle East conflict paralyzes the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a call for urgent mental health support and international intervention.

Read more »

Oil Prices Rise Amid Iran Ceasefire Uncertainty and Strait of Hormuz ClosureUS crude oil futures increased despite a US announcement extending a ceasefire with Iran, driven by ongoing uncertainty regarding peace talks and the continued blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. Concerns remain about Iran's response and potential escalation.

Read more »

Iran Fires on Container Ship in Strait of Hormuz Amidst Ceasefire TalksIran's Revolutionary Guard attacked a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about maritime security and global energy supplies as ceasefire negotiations with the US stall. This incident follows a display of military strength by hard-line factions within Iran and highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

Read more »

Oil Prices Surge Amidst Strait of Hormuz Attacks and Geopolitical TensionsOil prices rose sharply after reports of attacks on container ships in the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with US actions against Iranian ports and ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and Ukraine. Concerns over oil supply disruptions are driving the price increase.

Read more »

US Extends Iran Ceasefire Amidst Rising Tensions in Strait of HormuzThe United States has unilaterally extended a ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, following reports of attacks on ships and alleged vessel seizures. The extension is contingent on Iran submitting a proposal, but acceptance from Iran and Israel remains uncertain.

Read more »