Iran Stresses Lebanon Ceasefire Integral to US-Iran War End Deal

Iran's foreign minister declares that stopping the war in Lebanon is a non-negotiable component of a broader peace agreement with the US, while Israel signals it will keep forces in place.

Iran 's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed on Tuesday that a comprehensive cessation of hostilities, including in Lebanon, is the cornerstone of a new US- Iran memorandum of understanding .

Speaking to foreign diplomats in remarks aired on state television, Araghchi clarified that the agreement is bilateral between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran and Hezbollah on the other. He emphasized that terminating the conflict in Lebanon is inseparable from a total war's end and insisted that any continued Israeli military operations or occupation of Lebanese territory would constitute a breach of the accord.

His comments come as displaced residents begin returning to war-torn southern Lebanon and as fighting persists despite the pending deal. The memorandum is slated for signing in Switzerland on Friday, though details on the format remain uncertain. Following the signing, direct talks between Iran and the US are scheduled to commence, aiming to produce a final agreement addressing Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israeli forces will maintain positions in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza for as long as necessary, a stance that directly challenges Iran's interpretation of the deal. Hezbollah reported attacks on Israeli troops advancing in southern Lebanon after the deal's announcement, underscoring the fragile situation on the ground.

The nascent agreement seeks to halt a conflict that escalated when Hezbollah began launching rockets at Israel in early March following the killing of Iran's supreme leader, which triggered Israeli airstrikes and a ground incursion. Araghchi also noted that the war's conclusion cannot be complete without an Israeli withdrawal from territories occupied during the current hostilities.

The diplomatic process is moving forward with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi confirming that top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will lead a delegation to the signing ceremony. The coming days will test the durability of this understanding as regional actors align their strategies and the international community watches for de-escalation





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