Iran Threatens Red Sea Blockade if US Naval Embargo Continues

Iran's military has warned that a persistent US naval blockade on its ports would be interpreted as a prelude to violating the ceasefire and has threatened to block trade through the Red Sea, the Gulf, and the Sea of Oman in response. This declaration follows the US imposition of a blockade after failed talks in Pakistan and Iran's assertion that its commercial shipping has continued despite the restrictions.

Iran has issued a stern warning, asserting that any continued naval blockade imposed by the United States would be considered a precursor to violating the existing ceasefire.

The Iranian military's central command, in a statement broadcasted via state television, articulated that if the US persists with its blockade and consequently fosters an environment of insecurity for Iran's commercial vessels and oil tankers, it would be interpreted as a direct prelude to breaching the ceasefire agreement. General Ali Abdollahi, head of the military's central command center, was quoted as stating that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic would not permit any trade, encompassing both exports and imports, to proceed unimpeded through the vital waterways of the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea. This declaration comes in the wake of the United States implementing a naval blockade on Iranian ports, which commenced on Monday. This action followed the unsuccessful conclusion of US-Iran talks held over the preceding weekend in Pakistan, a summit intended to broker an end to the ongoing conflict. Despite the blockade, maritime tracking data from Tuesday suggested that a number of vessels departing from Iranian ports had successfully navigated through the Strait of Hormuz. Further reinforcing this, Iran's Tasnim news agency, citing unnamed informed sources on Wednesday, reported that maritime traffic originating from Iran's southern ports had continued unabated. The agency also noted that Iranian commercial vessels had set sail for various international destinations within the past twenty-four hours, underscoring a resilience in maritime trade despite the imposed restrictions. The situation remains tense, with the geopolitical implications of these actions carrying significant weight for global shipping and regional stability. The possibility of renewed dialogue, as suggested by President Trump regarding potential talks with Iran, offers a glimmer of hope, though the immediate actions on the ground paint a more precarious picture. The effectiveness and duration of the US naval blockade, coupled with Iran's defiant stance, will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of this critical maritime confrontation





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran United States Naval Blockade Red Sea Strait Of Hormuz

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran threatens to retaliate against Gulf ports if US blocks Strait of HormuzIran has warned that no port in the Gulf or the Sea of Oman will be safe, if US President Donald Trump delivers on his threat to block traffic to and from Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has called the move illegal and labelled it as piracy.

Read more »

US begins blockade of Iran's ports, Tehran threatens retaliationWASHINGTON/DUBAI - The US military began a blockade of ships leaving Iran's ports on Monday (April 13), President Donald Trump said, and Tehran threatened to retaliate against its Gulf neighbours' ports after weekend talks in Islamabad on ending the war broke down.

Read more »

US Sets Red Lines in Iran Nuclear Talks, Vance SaysUS Vice President JD Vance stated the US has no flexibility on controlling Iran's enriched uranium and establishing a verification mechanism to prevent nuclear weapon development, following talks in Pakistan. He also mentioned expectations for Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a ceasefire.

Read more »

Philippines warns of 'sabotage' after cyanide seizure in disputed South China Sea atollMANILA — The Philippines discovered cyanide on Chinese boats operating around a disputed atoll in the South China Sea, security officials from the country said on Monday (April 13).

Read more »

US Blockade of Iran Ports Raises Tensions, Threatens Wider ConflictThe US military blockade of Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz has intensified regional tensions, threatening to disrupt global energy supplies and trade. Former President Trump's aggressive stance against Iran, including threats to eliminate Iranian naval vessels, further complicates the situation. Despite efforts towards dialogue and peace, the risk of escalation remains high.

Read more »

China moves to block entrance to disputed South China Sea shoal, images showHONG KONG/MANILA — China is employing ships and a barrier to tighten control of the entrance to the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea amid roiling tension with the Philippines over the disputed feature, satellite imagery obtained by Reuters shows.

Read more »