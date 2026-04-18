Iran Threatens Strait of Hormuz Closure as Ceasefire Holds; Trump Claims Deal Near

Iran has warned it will close the Strait of Hormuz if the US continues its port blockade, despite a ceasefire in Lebanon and optimism from President Trump about a nearing peace deal. U.S. President Trump claimed Iran agreed to surrender enriched uranium, a assertion Iran denies. Oil prices fell on the news of the ceasefire and potential deal.

In the aftermath of a fragile ceasefire brokered in Lebanon, Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States regarding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint. Tehran declared its readiness to once again impede maritime traffic through the vital waterway if Washington persists with its blockade of Iran ian ports.

This threat emerged just hours after the Strait was reopened, a development that had previously buoyed global stock markets and fostered a sense of optimism in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump, in a public address, had conveyed that a peace deal with Iran was 'very close,' suggesting an agreement for Iran to surrender its enriched uranium reserves, a long-standing point of contention in negotiations. However, this assertion was swiftly countered by Iran, with its parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, explicitly stating that the nation's enriched uranium stockpile was not subject to handover. Ghalibaf further elaborated on X, formerly Twitter, that the continued blockade of Iranian ports would inevitably lead to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized that passage through this crucial transit route would henceforth require explicit authorization from Iran, underscoring that decisions regarding the Strait's openness are determined by on-the-ground realities, not online pronouncements. The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, reinforced this stance, stating that any action interpreted as a naval blockade would be met with an appropriate and decisive response from Iran, viewing such a blockade as a direct violation of the ceasefire. These assertive statements cast a shadow over a day that President Trump had characterized as 'GREAT AND BRILLIANT.' In a series of social media posts, Trump had lauded Pakistan and various Gulf allies for their mediation efforts, while simultaneously rejecting NATO's offer of assistance in securing the Strait, advising the alliance to 'STAY AWAY.' During a phone interview with AFP, Trump reiterated his optimism about the impending deal, describing it as beneficial for all parties involved and asserting the absence of any remaining sticking points with Tehran. The global oil market had already experienced a downturn in anticipation of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, with prices further declining on Friday as investor sentiment shifted positively. The U.S. also issued a waiver late Friday, permitting the sale of Russian oil and petroleum products already en route, a move expected to exert additional downward pressure on oil prices by increasing global supply. The ceasefire in Lebanon and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz represent significant strides in Washington's broader diplomatic initiative to end the protracted conflict with Iran, especially given Tehran's insistence that the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon be an integral component of any comprehensive agreement. In Lebanon, the 10-day truce has provided a vital window for displaced families to return to their homes in the war-torn southern regions, particularly in Beirut. Amani Atrash, a 37-year-old resident, expressed her profound emotions, describing them as a mixture of pride and victory, and voiced her hope for an extended ceasefire. President Aoun of Lebanon affirmed his nation's refusal to be a theater for external conflicts. The conflict itself originated on March 2, following rocket attacks by Hezbollah on Israel, a retaliatory action for the assassination of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, which occurred shortly after the broader regional war commenced. The Israeli military announced the lifting of wartime restrictions, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a cautionary note, emphasizing that the campaign against Hezbollah was far from over and that a primary objective remained the 'dismantling of Hezbollah.' Israel warned of potential military resumptions if Hezbollah fighters were not dislodged from the area between the security zone and the Litani River





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