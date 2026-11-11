Iran Threatens US Bases in Europe Amid Escalating Conflict

Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei warns of strikes on distant US military installations if they are used against Iran, as diplomatic efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan attempt to end the war following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran ian security chief Mohsen Rezaei has issued a direct warning that the Islamic Republic will target United States military bases located in Europe or other distant regions if those facilities are utilized for attacks against Tehran. This declaration was made during an interview with the Lebanon-based television network Al Mayadeen, which was broadcast on November 11. The statement marks a significant escalation in rhetoric, expanding the potential geographic scope of Iran ian retaliation beyond the immediate Middle Eastern theater.

Threats Against Distant Military Installations

Rezaei explicitly stated that if American aircraft take off from any military base, regardless of its location in a European country or another distant region, to bomb Iran, those specific bases will become targets for Iranian forces. He emphasized that the response to any renewed American attacks would not be limited to regional neighbors but would extend to America's more distant military installations, including sites that have not yet been attacked. This broadening of the threat zone suggests a strategic intent to deter American operations far from the conflict's epicenter.

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The security chief further noted that Iran might even strike certain islands that Washington assumes are beyond the reach of its missile capabilities. While Rezaei did not provide specific details regarding the timing or the exact identity of these targets, the inclusion of remote islands indicates a capability and willingness to project power across vast distances. The interview, conducted in Tehran, served as a platform to communicate this deterrent strategy directly to international audiences.

Context of War Following Supreme Leader Death

This aggressive posturing comes in the wake of a devastating conflict that began after joint US-Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The assassination triggered an immediate and intense response from Tehran, which launched missiles and drones at countries across the region. In solidarity with Iran, militant groups backed by Tehran in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq also entered the fray, significantly widening the scope of the hostilities.

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The death of Khamenei fundamentally altered the geopolitical landscape, removing a key figure in the Iranian leadership structure and prompting a fierce defensive reaction. The subsequent military exchanges have drawn in multiple actors across the Middle East, creating a complex web of alliances and retaliatory actions that have destabilized the region. The current threats issued by Rezaei are part of Iran's broader strategy to assert its strength and deter further aggression following this critical loss.

Diplomatic Efforts and Economic Demands

Amidst the ongoing violence, diplomacy led by Qatar and Pakistan is currently attempting to negotiate an end to the conflict. These international mediators are working to facilitate dialogue between the warring parties, recognizing the urgent need to de-escalate tensions and prevent further regional devastation. The involvement of Qatar and Pakistan highlights the global interest in restoring stability to an area that has seen its security architecture severely compromised.

Tehran insists that Washington must accept a raft of demands before it agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy conduit that Iran has blockaded since the start of the conflict. These demands include the unfreezing of Iranian assets and the lifting of sanctions, which Iran claims have been successfully undermined by its economic resilience efforts. The blockade serves as both a leverage point in negotiations and a symbol of Iran's resistance to external pressure.

The domestic political climate in Iran is also influencing these hardline positions, with the war facing unpopularity among segments of the population. Recent midterm elections saw shifts in public sentiment partly due to the costs and consequences of the war on Iran. This internal dynamic adds another layer of complexity to the decision-making processes within the Iranian leadership, balancing external threats with domestic stability concerns.